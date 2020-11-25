What's Cooking? Kamala Harris Shares Recipe for Cornbread Dressing, Her Family’s Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

Kamala Harris' love for food and cooking is well known. The Vice-president elect has earlier mentioned her love for idli with a 'really good sambar' and 'any kind of tikka' as a few of her choice desi dishes. Last year she also joined actress and writer Mindy Kaling at the latter's LA home to cook masala dosa and the two bonded over their South Indian heritage.

Harris, who is very vocal on Twitter and often posts about her daily rituals took to the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday to share a recipe that is her family's favourite- cornbread dressing made by her for Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26.

She took to Twitter to share a detailed process for the recipe.

"During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. This year, I wanted to share one of my family's favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you're able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me-even when separated from those I love," she added.

Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the US, the day sees families coming together to celebrate with a wide array of dishes as a means to giving out thanks for a bountiful year. The idea originated from giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest. Canada also celebrates thanksgiving but that comes on the second Monday of October.

During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love. pic.twitter.com/68LUeat4fE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020

Harris, who also posted the recipe on Instagram, mentioned how her dish requires ingredients such as cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. She then went on to narrate the procedure to make the dish.

Many users commented on the tweet, with some appreciating the recipe while some added their version of the dish as well.

Thank you for sharing. This is kind of how we make ours but we don’t use spicy sausage because spicy things don’t like me, and we add cranberries. Wishing you and your family a happy safe and healthy Thanksgiving. — CC (@AuntCC78) November 25, 2020

I can’t wait to try it out. It will be so fun to serve the entire family this thanksgiving! I am so grateful for it: — 3LittleCheeps (@3littlecheeps) November 25, 2020

What is cornbread mix? Never seen it in the U.K. Impressed to see a US politician engaging with people, I wish you well 👍 — mikeg (support live music) (@mikegallacher1) November 25, 2020

Harris had mentioned her family's love for the thanksgiving dish a couple years ago, when she said that no Thanksgiving meal for her family was complete without her cornbread dressing. "We're all up early this Thanksgiving, getting the table ready and preparing food for dinner. The meal wouldn't be complete without my cornbread dressing!" she had tweeted.