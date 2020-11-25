News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

What's Cooking? Kamala Harris Shares Recipe for Cornbread Dressing, Her Family’s Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

Harris had mentioned her family's love for the thanksgiving dish a couple years earlier as well and shared photos from then. (Photo: Twitter/Kamala harris)

Harris took to the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday to share a recipe that is her family's favourite- cornbread dressing made by her for Thanksgiving.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Kamala Harris' love for food and cooking is well known. The Vice-president elect has earlier mentioned her love for idli with a 'really good sambar' and 'any kind of tikka' as a few of her choice desi dishes. Last year she also joined actress and writer Mindy Kaling at the latter's LA home to cook masala dosa and the two bonded over their South Indian heritage.

Harris, who is very vocal on Twitter and often posts about her daily rituals took to the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday to share a recipe that is her family's favourite- cornbread dressing made by her for Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26.

She took to Twitter to share a detailed process for the recipe.

"During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. This year, I wanted to share one of my family's favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you're able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me-even when separated from those I love," she added.

Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the US, the day sees families coming together to celebrate with a wide array of dishes as a means to giving out thanks for a bountiful year. The idea originated from giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest. Canada also celebrates thanksgiving but that comes on the second Monday of October.

Harris, who also posted the recipe on Instagram, mentioned how her dish requires ingredients such as cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. She then went on to narrate the procedure to make the dish.

Many users commented on the tweet, with some appreciating the recipe while some added their version of the dish as well.

Harris had mentioned her family's love for the thanksgiving dish a couple years ago, when she said that no Thanksgiving meal for her family was complete without her cornbread dressing. "We're all up early this Thanksgiving, getting the table ready and preparing food for dinner. The meal wouldn't be complete without my cornbread dressing!" she had tweeted.


