What's DJ Diplo Doing on Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' Poster? Twitter is Confused
There's a lot of hype around Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' and Grammy-winning Diplo's tweet is a testament.
Image by Diplo / Ranveer Singh
American DJ Diplo will be playing the lead in the much-awaited movie Gully Boy. Even if it is only limited to Twitter.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's upcoming flick has already hit the right notes amongst fans and movie buffs, with netizens praising the duo's acting and dialogue delivery, while Ranveer's rap in Apna Time Aayega had the Internet collectively asking - Is there anything he cannot do?
But the craze has only begun and the hype around the movie is surreal.
The movie which celebrates the journey of a boy from Mumbai streets who goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers and releases on this Valentine's Day - has found a new fan in Grammy-winning DJ Diplo. And if the hilarious reactions inspired from the trailer, songs, and the dialogues weren't enough, the DJ has stepped up the meme-game by photoshopping himself on Gully Boy's poster. Yep.
Taking to his Twitter account on Thursday, Diplo gave the makeover to the poster with himself superimposed on it and the title of his movie read - Random White Boy.
Going full desi, Diplo captioned the poster saying, "मेरा टाइम भी आएगा (Even my time will come)" and attached an Indian flag to his tweet, much to the liking of the Indian fans.
Here's the original poster:
Diplo's version:
Seeing the international recognition that a Bollywood movie is getting, Ranveer was naturally thrilled.
A moment difficult to comprehend, Twitterati were astonished.
Zoya Akhtar's directorial is loosely based on the life of Indian rapper Divine, who is known for songs like Meri Gully and Roots. Alia and Kalki Koechlin, play contrasting love interests. While Alia will be seen playing a lively young girl from a background similar to that of Ranveer Sing's character in the film. Kalki will portray the success he aspires to.
मेरा टाइम भी आएगा#gullyboy pic.twitter.com/1qv82ohS8U
— dip (@diplo) February 7, 2019
Ohooo ! Ek number, Lala !
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 7, 2019
The bar is raised for this Bollywood movie with this sweet gesture. Thanks.
— DIPANKAR (@dipankar1000) February 7, 2019
Wow the hype for #GullyBoy is real @RanveerOfficial
— Aish rai (@Aishrai14) February 7, 2019
Omgggg diplo
— SUSHANK (@SUSHANK23463160) February 7, 2019
Random White Boy Be Everywhere! Does he even sleep? #Machine
— BangBros (@BangBrosDotCom) February 7, 2019
HOLY SHIT LMFAOOOO
— Raji (@rajizdx) February 7, 2019
JSBJSBS WHAT
— n (@ziamsimpact) February 7, 2019
Omg!!!!
— Ravi gupta (@RVgupta_11) February 8, 2019
