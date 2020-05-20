What's Floating on the Water? IFS Officer Throws Open 'Guess the Animal' Challenge

An old footage has found its place on the latest feed of social media users. The clip features a creature swimming in a lake and users are supposed to identify it before the video ends.

The post, originally uploaded in 2013, was re-shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The IFS officer challenged Twitter users. to guess the name of the animal before it surfaces above the water.

The caption along with the 20-second video reads, “Guess what is floating during the 1st ten seconds of the video? See how many of you got it right (sic.)”

Not many were able to get it right within the first 10 seconds of the video.

Several users were left scratching their heads trying to identify the animal. Apart from lots of wild guesses, the post has collected over 14,000 views so far.

The incorrect answers declared the animal, a rhino, whale, dolphin, crocodile and many more.

Post 10 seconds, it is discovered that the swimming creature was a moose and Twitter users were flabbergasted.

It is revealed towards the end, the clip was recorded by Wayne Ellet seven years ago, at the Glacier National Park in the US state of Montana.

The video was shot when the animal was emerging out of water for a breather before diving back again.

Moose belongs to the deer family. They are expert swimmers who can dive up to six meters underwater and can hold their breath for a full minute.