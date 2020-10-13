'What's Happening to Us?' Tanishq Withdraws Ad on Hindu-Muslim Couple After Outrage on Twitter

Jewellery brand Tanishq was forced to pull down a television commercial it had releasing on a Hindu-Muslim couple after facing a severe backlash.

The commercial was panned by a certain section of the netizens, who alleged that the advertisement promoted 'love jihad'. Love Jihad or Romeo Jihad is a conspiracy theory that alleges that Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities in order to convert them to Islam by feigning love and marrying them.

The commercial is a part of Tanishq’s current festive season's collection 'Ekatvam'.

The clip, which was shared recently as part of the same colleection started doing rounds on social media, especially Twitter and a certain section of users objected to it. #BoycottTanishq began trending across social media, particularly Twitter, since Monday morning.

In the jewellery brand's advertisement, a Hindu woman who is married into a Muslim family is set for her baby shower. Her in-laws are shown to have gone great lengths to make their Hindu daughter-in-law feel comfortable-- by performing Hindu rituals.

The description of the Tanishq commercial reads: She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.

I suppose a group of people or a community’s sentiments are hurt while advertising a product under so called secularism. Even if it is a coincidence or done unknowingly, the brand must delete it & apologise.What if the situation in the ad was vice versa? #tanishq #TanishqJewelry — preyansh (@thepreyansh) October 13, 2020

Shame on Tanishq. Stop showing shit and propaganda disguised as advertisement. If u haven't the balls to show reality, please refrain from such moral platitudes #BoycottTanishq — মধুলিকা #Hindulivesmatter (@heartgoesboop) October 12, 2020

Several users have now also hit out at the fact that the commercial had to be withdrawn due to the online criticism it faced. Several expressed their dissent on social media.

Celebrities like Harsh Goenka and author Shobhaa De also expressed their dismay as to why the advertisement, which gave out a beautiful message, had to be pulled down.

WHAT THE WHAT! The Tanishq ad promotes 'bitiya ko khush rakhne ki parampara'? Must be boycotted! — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 12, 2020

What a lovely ad is being trolled. What’s happening to us? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 12, 2020

Good for you @TanishqJewelry . If only we had more ads like this sensitive and brilliant one promoting love between different communities, India would be a far better place for all. Shame on trolls. #downwithbigotry — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) October 12, 2020

Instead tanishq should be praised for promoting cultural and inter religious harmony and secularism which are in crisis inder this govt — sajid abdullah (@sjdabdullah) October 13, 2020

Tanishq has in recent years, rolled out television commercials to promote new jewellery designs often portraying the evolving facets of the modern Indian women.