What's in a Blue Hole? 'Green Banana' Hole in Florida Offers Clues to Mystery

The depths of the Earth have mysterious details that may seem fascinating to any scientist or researcher. The ocean beds have thousands of sinkholes, which may look invisible from the water surface. These are known as ‘blue holes’ and scientists are now willing to conduct a detailed study on them.

The last week of July helped divers in Florida’s Gulf Coast to discover a new blue hole. This 425-foot blue hole has been dubbed as the Green Banana and is located around 155 feet below the water's surface. The data has been provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

One of the deepest blue holes on Earth, the Green Banana has intrigued the scientists. In order to find out multiple answers, a team of scientists from NOAA, Mote Marine Laboratory, and other regional scientific organizations will conduct intensive research of the Green Banana this month.

Using an instrument called benthic lander, which is in the shape of a triangular prism, divers will collect water and sediment samples. Scientists will read them to find about the life in these holes and its connection to other coasts of Florida and the Floridan aquifer system.

Resolving the mysteries behind blue holes, their emergence and their connection might lead to an increase in the knowledge about an unexplored area of marine diversity.

Recently, the team explored another blue hole which is 350 feet deep. They discovered two dead small tooth sawfish inside the holes, dubbed as Amberjack.