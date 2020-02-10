What's in a Name? Why Bengalis are Celebrating Bong Joon Ho's Big Victory at the Oscars

Bong Joon Ho's movie Parasite has swept the Oscars.

The South Korean movie, which won four awards at the Academy Awards for the Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Picture.

Parasite is the first Asian movie to ever win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. While receiving the Oscar, Bong Joon Ho explained how much the Oscar meant.

"We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea," said Bong Joon Ho.

"...we never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea"#Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/8HeZyGWx8A — Adam⁷ (@BTSBEINGBTSYT) February 10, 2020

While Asians all over the world celebrated the win, a specific sect of South-East Asians in India, also related with his victory.

Bengalis across the world were also proud that another 'Bong' had won, a commonly used word to define Bengalis. Incidentally, Ho is the first 'Bong' to win after Satyajit Ray.

Now that Bong has won an Oscar, will Calcutta go crazy? — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) February 10, 2020

Why Bengali didis are happy and writing threads after Bong Joon-Ho won the oscar? wo Bengali nahi hai yaar. — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) February 10, 2020

As a self-proclaimed Bengali and Korean, I am happy to note that a Korean Bong has swept the Oscars tonight. — Harshit Gupta (@hkrgupta) February 10, 2020

Today we’ve seen the second #Bong after Satyajit Ray to win the coveted #Oscar. Great news for my fellow bengalis. :D — Suvam Pal (@suvvz) February 10, 2020

The Bengalis are celebrating cause they heard something about a Bong winning big at the Oscars. #oscars — Ajoy Advani (@ajoyadvani) February 10, 2020

#BongJoonHo creates history. Another bong, another win. Bengalis across the world are going to drink tonight.#Oscars — Lord Meow (@RanjibMazumder) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-ho becomes the second Bengali after Satyajit Ray to win an Oscar. 👏🏼 #AcademyAwards — Kung Fu Panda (@writingchalk) February 10, 2020

Fellow Bengali, Bong Joon Ho, has won Best Original Screenplay and made this bong very happy today. #Oscars #Oscars2020 — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) February 10, 2020

Bong wins Best Picture at the Oscars. A proud day for all Bengalis! @ParasiteMovie pic.twitter.com/yEjtWn5rAa — navin theeng (@netheeng) February 10, 2020

My Bengali friends are telling me that a Bong has won the Oscars #Parasite #Oscar2020 — Jarshad NK (@jarshadnk) February 10, 2020

While receiving a Golden Globe for his movie Parasite Bong Joon Ho had said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. Not only has it transcended the Oscar standards, it has certainly transcended the language barriers into the Bengali community as well.

