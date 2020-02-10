Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

What's in a Name? Why Bengalis are Celebrating Bong Joon Ho's Big Victory at the Oscars

While receiving a Golden Globe for his movie, Parasite, Director Bong Joon Ho said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 10, 2020, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
What's in a Name? Why Bengalis are Celebrating Bong Joon Ho's Big Victory at the Oscars
Image credits: Associated Press.

Bong Joon Ho's movie Parasite has swept the Oscars.

The South Korean movie, which won four awards at the Academy Awards for the Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Picture.

Parasite is the first Asian movie to ever win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. While receiving the Oscar, Bong Joon Ho explained how much the Oscar meant.

"We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea," said Bong Joon Ho.

While Asians all over the world celebrated the win, a specific sect of South-East Asians in India, also related with his victory.

Bengalis across the world were also proud that another 'Bong' had won, a commonly used word to define Bengalis. Incidentally, Ho is the first 'Bong' to win after Satyajit Ray.

While receiving a Golden Globe for his movie Parasite Bong Joon Ho had said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. Not only has it transcended the Oscar standards, it has certainly transcended the language barriers into the Bengali community as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram