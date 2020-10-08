What's On Mike Pence's Head? Internet Wants to Know More About Fly than Vice Presidential Debate

Wednesday night's matchup between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris unfolded largely free of the chaos that marred last week's debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. However, it was a house fly that stole the show at the debate.

One of the many key moments from the debate was a fly--not on the wall though! A stray housefly sat for several minutes on Pence's white hair, hanging on as he shook his head and parried with Harris over race and criminal justice -- providing comic fodder for late-night hosts and Twitter users alike. Biden's campaign sold flyswatters to capitalize on the buzz.

The fly has buzzed so much that it tops the list of trending questions from the debate. What is on Pence's head and what is wrong with his eye were the top two questions on vice president during the debate. Other trendinf questions about Pence were his net worth, his political history, etc. On Harris, people wanted to know her net worth, if she has children, her faith, etc.

List of trending questions for the two US leaders.

As the insect took up residence on Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate — and intense. It easily created more, well, buzz than nearly anything else that occurred.

“That’s not on your TV. It’s on his head,” tweeted MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “The fly knows,” tweeted author Stephen King. Others joked about the creature perhaps getting stuck in hair spray — or possibly now being a prime candidate for coronavirus testing.

Well, the fly is a celebrity already and has a Twitter handle too now. Mike Pence's Fly, it is called and has 81,1,000 followers already.

Following last week's insult-laden debate between Biden and Trump, both candidates took a relatively low-key approach, greeting each other respectfully and rarely raising their voices. Things eventually heated up, but only to a simmer, not a boil. When Pence interrupted, Harris was able to silence him with a simple phrase: "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking." Pence closed with a paean to civil discourse.

(With inputs from agencies)