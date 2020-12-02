'What's on Top of Your Fridge'? Twitter User's Question Gets Some of the Most Bizarre Answers

A Twitter thread has invited some of the most relatable and hilarious responses from netizens when a user asked people to name what was on top of their home refrigerator.

A user of the micro-blogging website Tiffany asked an interesting question to other users. She tweeted, “If I broke into your house and stole what was on top of the refrigerator, what would I get?”

If I broke into your house and stole what was on top of the refrigerator, what would I get?? — ☃️❄ Tiffany (@TiffanyNoth) November 29, 2020

Her question has generated some funny and even weird responses. Twitterati have shared the list of things that can be found on the top of their fridge.

A user posted the picture of the fridge top describing the items present there which included bread, K cups and Magnus the Norwegian Troll.

Half a loaf of bread,K cups and Magnus the Norwegian Troll. Haha pic.twitter.com/bpkzSTjupU — Ian MacGregor (@macgregor63) November 29, 2020

Fridge top usually becomes a storage space for regular things that the family needs generally. Another user Miranda said that one could find Halloween candy from costco on her fridge top.

Halloween candy from Costco — Miranda Tilcock (@eyeballMir) November 30, 2020

A user named Bob said that there is a dusty kleenex box present on the top of his fridge.

My market shopping baskets. Please don’t take them...I love them. pic.twitter.com/JGNa6PxcKd — Zingamomma 🎶☕️ (@tubawidow) November 29, 2020

Many of the responses said that there is a fly swatter on the top of their fridge. Another user Valeri responded to Tiffany’s tweet and commented, “A microwave oven and a fly swatter.”

A microwave oven and a fly swatter https://t.co/WdbHMVQScv — Valeri XCX (@valeri_xcx) December 1, 2020

Lord Corduroy, another Twitter user said that on his fridge top, Tiffany would find a whole bunch of egg cartons, however, he also added that it would make him sad.

A whole bunch of egg cartons, which would make me sad — Lord Corduroy (@GimmeDemTxTacos) November 29, 2020

This prompted Tiffany to ask, “Why sad? You love them?”

To this, the user said that he would be sad that Tiffany was close to the fridge but still did not try the pie made by him.

Some dog lovers also started responding to the tweet and shared the pictures of their dog on the page, saying that Tiffany would find the dog treats on their fridge top.

All of our dog treats! Mia would track you down!! pic.twitter.com/XzDbvuVwT0 — JCH (@crossland68) November 29, 2020

Well its safe to assume Tiffany's question has thrown open a pandora's box of information on all things people choose to hide away on top of their fridge.