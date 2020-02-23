What's Saaanp? Woman Trapped in Home for Two Days After Mistaking Toy for Snake

A woman in the UK was so convinced that her house had been invaded by a snake that she did not leave her flat for 48 hours. She spotted the “snake” in her hallway for two consecutive days.

The petrified woman called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) after noticing the toy.

Upon reaching the hallway, the RSPCA officers found it to be a bright yellow toy snake and came to the conclusion that it could have been a prank.

The incident happened in Hampshire’s Fleet on February 20, reported Metro website.

The woman first saw the snake in the communal hallway of her block and she again observed it the next day on the windowsill, said the report quoting RSPCA inspector Jan Edwards.

The inspector said that the woman got worried when she found that the snake was not moving.

She said that someone must have been playing a prank on the woman to make her scared.

The inspector has now adopted the toy snake as the mascot of her van.

A similar incident happened in June last year when a woman took revenge on her husband by planting a fake snake in the mailbox.

The video of the hilarious incident went viral when it surfaced on social media.