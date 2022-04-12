'What's the Formula?' CSK, MI Fans Ask as SRH Start Winning After Losing Two Matches in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad seem to have found their mojo back as the IPL 2022 franchise led by the reliable Kane Williamson registered their second victory in the ongoing season after losing their opening two games. Kane Williamson led from the front in the run-chase against Gujarat Titans, slamming 57 runs off 46 balls, while chasing 163 put up by Hardik Pandya’s side. Williamson shared a 64-run stand for the opening wicket to set the tone for a successful chase. Nicholas Pooran (34*) and Aiden Markram (12*) played handy knocks to seal the game for Sunrisers by 8 wickets. It was Pooran who sealed the game with a six. Notably, this was GT’s first loss in the season.

As SRH’s win brought a big cheer in the Hyderabad camp, fans of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings found solace in memes as the two giants of the IPL have lost all their four respective clashes so far in the ongoing cricket carnival.

Advertisement

Also Read: All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad Outclass Gujarat Titans to Earn Their Second Win of Season

CSK and MI fans watching SRH winning back to back matches : pic.twitter.com/Iz8bA6wKaj— PrinCe (@Prince8bx) April 11, 2022

When SRH starts winning after losing first 2 matches pic.twitter.com/GyZAMaP4i7— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2022

MI and CSK after SRH 's 2 consecutive wins : #SRHvGT pic.twitter.com/sLNnh09QFa— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 11, 2022

CSK and MI fans to SRH after their win: pic.twitter.com/5i49bJhzN5— Vanshhh (@VanshKansalji) April 11, 2022

SRH won two consecutive matches MI and CSK fans to their team pic.twitter.com/qIJ8NC0SLI— Rahul (@tatyabichumemer) April 11, 2022

SRH winning consecutive matches.MI and CSK : pic.twitter.com/q9cS6GzMi8— Sai Theja (@csaitheja) April 11, 2022

Mi and CSK to SRH after back to back win in #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ncbx9HonQQ— Srushti (@Srushtipb) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar were the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers as they shared 2-wicket each. While Marco Jansen and Umran Malik settled with one each.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.