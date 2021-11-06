What's 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' About, Book Aryan Khan Carried to NCB Office?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai office to mark his weekly presence in connection with the cruise ship drug case on Friday. This is considered to be the first public appearance of the star kid after his release from the Arthur Road prison on October 30. The photos of Aryan that went viral on social media and other media outlets showed him wearing a white t-shirt with a yellow jacket over it and a pair of jeans. He was accompanied by his father’s bodyguard too. But hawk-eyed internet users found that Aryan was also carrying a copy of the ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.’

The book and the subsequent film has gathered sizeable attention for being a pop-culture hit as the book was an international bestseller and the movie too ran well. But for those who aren’t familiar with the novel, ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ is a Swedish psychological thriller novel written by author and journalist Stieg Larsson. However, it was published posthumously in 2005. The book spawned two sequels – ‘the Girl who played with Fire’ and ‘The girl who kicked the hornets’ Nest.’ All the three-books together form the Millenium trilogy. Larsson had said the plot of the novel is based on an incident that happened when he was 15 years old. He had stood by when three men had sexually assaulted an acquaintance of his in front of him.

Larsson said he had been filled with guilt and had begged her for forgiveness but she had refused. Years later, he set his protagonist based on this woman, who was named Lisbeth. Inspired by the events, Larrson created a character named Lisbeth who is a rape survivor in his novel. The truth behind the novel has been questioned after Larsson’s death when a colleague from Expo magazine told Rolling Stone magazine that Larsson had confided that he himself didn’t witness the incident but was told the story by someone else and retold it as his own.

In addition, Larsson was also inspired to write the novel by the murder of a Swedish sex worker named Catrine da Costa. The Girl With the Dragon Tatoo was later made into a film in 2011 starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3. He was later granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 28. However, delayed documents related to his release ended p delaying his release from prison for over a day. Last Friday, the high court had made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail.

