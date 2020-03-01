'What's the Pogrom This Weekend?' Satirist's Tone-Deaf 'Joke' After Delhi Riots Causes Outrage

As Delhi is recovering from one of the worst cases of sectarian violence that the capital has seen for decades, author and video satirist Akash Banerjee has caused outrage with a tweet that many have considered insensitive and tone deaf.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter on Saturday, Banerjee wrote, "What's the pogrom for the weekend Bhai?"

What's the pogrom for the weekend Bhai? — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) February 29, 2020

The tweet followed nearly four days of exacerbated violence starting last Sunday that caused the death of at least 43 people. Last Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra gave a call to supporters of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 to gather in large numbers in Maujpur in North East Delhi. The area was close to several other Hindu and muslim neighbourhoods that has ongoing anti-CAA protests.

The resulting chaos led to clashes and subsequent rioting that continued well into Wednesday in areas like Mustafabad and Shiv Vihar. The violence also resulted in the death of at least one police constable and an Information Bureau staffer.

A pogrom is a riot that is aimed specifically at the persecution of a particular ethnic or religious group. Coming in the backdrop of the communally charged riots, many found Banerje's tweet, set to the tune of the popular weekend mantra "Where's the party tonight", rather "insensitive" and humourless.

Humour: vulture class.



PS: No disrespect implied to vultures. They scavenge for suvival, not for fun. — Discourse Hacker (@Shudraism) February 29, 2020

Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me — Sutirtha Misra (@SutirthaMisra) February 29, 2020

Nauseating — subhashini ali (@SubhashiniAli) February 29, 2020

Persecution of Muslims is not fun.....please. — I stand with Shaheen Bagh (@GulRose_views) February 29, 2020

AB, no — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 29, 2020

Who will explain the humour in this to me? Serious question. — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) February 29, 2020

Tone-deaf. Please delete. You don't crack jokes at tragedies. — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) February 29, 2020

Apparently, much of this handle does is to lap it up on every hot take!



He wudnt delete this. And what's disheartening is the 1900 likes for this insensitive comment. — The Solitary Shrink (@UrbanShrink) February 29, 2020

The satirist Banerjee is often in the news for his commentary on several policies passed by the BJP government as well as other socio-cultural phenomenon. In the aftermath of the elections in Delhi, his video titled "6 Reasons Why BJP's Campaign Backfired' went viral on YouTube and other social media platforms.

