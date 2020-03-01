English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
'What's the Pogrom This Weekend?' Satirist's Tone-Deaf 'Joke' After Delhi Riots Causes Outrage

Satirist Akash Banerjee was called out for his insensitive tweet days after sectarian violence claimed at least 42 lives in Delhi | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

The tweet followed nearly four days of exacerbated violence starting last Sunday that caused the death of at least 43 people since last Sunday.

  • Last Updated: March 1, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
As Delhi is recovering from one of the worst cases of sectarian violence that the capital has seen for decades, author and video satirist Akash Banerjee has caused outrage with a tweet that many have considered insensitive and tone deaf.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter on Saturday, Banerjee wrote, "What's the pogrom for the weekend Bhai?"

The tweet followed nearly four days of exacerbated violence starting last Sunday that caused the death of at least 43 people. Last Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra gave a call to supporters of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 to gather in large numbers in Maujpur in North East Delhi. The area was close to several other Hindu and muslim neighbourhoods that has ongoing anti-CAA protests.

The resulting chaos led to clashes and subsequent rioting that continued well into Wednesday in areas like Mustafabad and Shiv Vihar. The violence also resulted in the death of at least one police constable and an Information Bureau staffer.

A pogrom is a riot that is aimed specifically at the persecution of a particular ethnic or religious group. Coming in the backdrop of the communally charged riots, many found Banerje's tweet, set to the tune of the popular weekend mantra "Where's the party tonight", rather "insensitive" and humourless.

The satirist Banerjee is often in the news for his commentary on several policies passed by the BJP government as well as other socio-cultural phenomenon. In the aftermath of the elections in Delhi, his video titled "6 Reasons Why BJP's Campaign Backfired' went viral on YouTube and other social media platforms.

