WhatsApp Pay is Finally Live for Indian Users and Twitter is Paying Back With Hilarious Memes
Now, even as WhatsApp Pay is up against the likes of Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, social media kickstarted its very own jokes and memefest over this new battle on the block.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: November 06, 2020, 15:59 IST
The face of digital payments and other transactions is constantly evolving and adding to that, WhatsApp Pay has also rolling out its services for iPhone and Android users in India, meaning now one can now use the messaging application for monetary transactions like other such applications.
The application will be using the unified Payments Interface (UPI), a real-time payments system supported by more than 160 banks in India. While WhatsApp Pay had been available to some users for an extended trial period so far, the application announced the official rollout today:
Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp 💸 This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message. pic.twitter.com/bM1hMEB7sb— WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) November 6, 2020
Now, even as WhatsApp Pay is up against the likes of Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, social media kickstarted its very own jokes and memefest over this new battle on the block. Check out a few reactions here:
#WhatsAppPay exists*Le other payment app: pic.twitter.com/YbXwKTJrIR— sakshi (@Twiito2) November 6, 2020
#WhatsAppPay to all other aap #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/DbMWdbNrf1— Sk Ifhamul Haque (@SkIfham) November 6, 2020
*Me plans to use #WhatsAppPay *Meanwhile Paytm & other apps on my phone: pic.twitter.com/DLjJ7nK8d7— Titiksha Negi ||Definitely Not|| (@negi_titiksha) November 6, 2020
Several users jokes how their friends will have it easier now to borrow money on WhatsApp.
#WhatsAppPay will start working now Friend -Bhai thode paise WhatsApp pay karde please kaam tha Me : pic.twitter.com/NPCVonPYGO— Tarun Kumar Mohanty (@TarunKumarMoha5) November 6, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg launched #WhatsAppPay Me who don't use any onlinePayment app: pic.twitter.com/o8HLuRqcTH— Param_Anand07 (@the_aryans119) November 6, 2020
#WhatsAppPayNow my friends on whatsApp too- pic.twitter.com/nE5SKFp1Tr— Hardik Tank (@tankhardik) November 6, 2020
Several posted jokes on how other pay applications will be out of a 'job' as most of the people will be using WhatsApp for payments.
#WhatsAppPaynow available for users in IndiaAll payments apps to Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/5ueOT9FgZq— vatsal bhavsar (@vatsalbhavsar3) November 6, 2020
When your all friends got #WhatsAppPay feature but you don't.You to Mark :- pic.twitter.com/Fbp5MyN5lY— Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) November 6, 2020
#WhatsAppPay to NPCI &To Gpay,Phonpe & PayTm pic.twitter.com/qUnZqRew4D— Shailesh Singh (@Shailesh_SinghK) November 6, 2020
The day is not so far where #WhatsAppPay will launch their own wallet too .— strango_mania (@strango_mania12) November 6, 2020
WhatsApp Pay lists Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, Andhra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, RBL, Punjab and Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India, UCO Bank, Yes Bank and more as part of its linked banks. However, one needs to have the latest updated version of WhatsApp to use the payment option. Also, the phone that one is using WhatsApp on has to be working with the same mobile number that is registered with their bank account.