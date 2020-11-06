WhatsApp Pay is Finally Live for Indian Users and Twitter is Paying Back With Hilarious Memes

The face of digital payments and other transactions is constantly evolving and adding to that, WhatsApp Pay has also rolling out its services for iPhone and Android users in India, meaning now one can now use the messaging application for monetary transactions like other such applications.

The application will be using the unified Payments Interface (UPI), a real-time payments system supported by more than 160 banks in India. While WhatsApp Pay had been available to some users for an extended trial period so far, the application announced the official rollout today:

Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp 💸 This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message. pic.twitter.com/bM1hMEB7sb — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) November 6, 2020

Now, even as WhatsApp Pay is up against the likes of Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, social media kickstarted its very own jokes and memefest over this new battle on the block. Check out a few reactions here:

Several users jokes how their friends will have it easier now to borrow money on WhatsApp.

Several posted jokes on how other pay applications will be out of a 'job' as most of the people will be using WhatsApp for payments.

WhatsApp Pay lists Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, Andhra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, RBL, Punjab and Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India, UCO Bank, Yes Bank and more as part of its linked banks. However, one needs to have the latest updated version of WhatsApp to use the payment option. Also, the phone that one is using WhatsApp on has to be working with the same mobile number that is registered with their bank account.