English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WhatsApp Will Grant $50,000 To Researchers Who Can Help Tackle Fake News
This comes after mob killings in India following a fake news sent via WhatsApp.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Following a number of killings in India linked to false information spread across social media, messaging service WhatsApp has come up with a plan.
The company has announced a new initiative that will provide up to $50,000 to independent researchers studying how misinformation and propaganda spread across social media platforms.
"Each awardee will retain all intellectual property rights to their data and analyses. WhatsApp staff may provide guidance, but investigators are responsible for carrying out the scope of work," reads the WhatsApp Research Awards for Social Science and Misinformation.
The company specifies eligibility criterion, terms and conditions and other important information for the interested participants. It notes that preference will be given to research conducted in countries where WhatsApp is a prominent medium of communication-- India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, etc.
The document also talks about two workshops that the WhatsApp invites award recipients are invited to attend.
While the first workshop focuses on how the WhatsApp product works as well as context on the focus area of misinformation; the second workshop "will allow awardees to present their initial research findings to WhatsApp and other awardees, providing an opportunity to contextualize their findings with each other."
The last few weeks have witnessed people taking to vigilante justice, by attacking, beating and killing innocents after being triggered by fake warnings of child-trafficking rings or organ harvesters sent via the WhatsApp messaging service. In the latest incident, which took place last week, a mob killed five innocent people after they were accused of trafficking children.
The issue has grown prominent enough in India that the government has called on WhatsApp to address it. In a statement published Tuesday, India’s technology ministry said WhatsApp “cannot evade accountability and responsibility” for the spread of false information, and called on the company to “take immediate action to end this menace”
WhatsApp sent a letter to India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to address the issue, promising to introduce new features intended to prevent the spread of hoax messages in India. The company called for a unified approach to address the problem, with “government, civil society and technology companies working together.
The company has outlined some of the steps it has taken and intends to take further in order to facilitate the curbing of the spread of misinformation on its platform.
WhatsApp said it has given group administrators the ability to decide who gets to send messages within a group and has made it easier for users to distinguish when a message has been forwarded, as the false messages are often spread that way.
As far as any sort of automated system that can weed out the hoax messages, which seems to be what India’s government was calling for, WhatsApp kicked the can. Instead, the company said that dealing with the messages would require a unified effort for all parties involved, especially the government, instead of just a technological solution to the problem.
Also Watch
The company has announced a new initiative that will provide up to $50,000 to independent researchers studying how misinformation and propaganda spread across social media platforms.
"Each awardee will retain all intellectual property rights to their data and analyses. WhatsApp staff may provide guidance, but investigators are responsible for carrying out the scope of work," reads the WhatsApp Research Awards for Social Science and Misinformation.
The company specifies eligibility criterion, terms and conditions and other important information for the interested participants. It notes that preference will be given to research conducted in countries where WhatsApp is a prominent medium of communication-- India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, etc.
The document also talks about two workshops that the WhatsApp invites award recipients are invited to attend.
While the first workshop focuses on how the WhatsApp product works as well as context on the focus area of misinformation; the second workshop "will allow awardees to present their initial research findings to WhatsApp and other awardees, providing an opportunity to contextualize their findings with each other."
The last few weeks have witnessed people taking to vigilante justice, by attacking, beating and killing innocents after being triggered by fake warnings of child-trafficking rings or organ harvesters sent via the WhatsApp messaging service. In the latest incident, which took place last week, a mob killed five innocent people after they were accused of trafficking children.
The issue has grown prominent enough in India that the government has called on WhatsApp to address it. In a statement published Tuesday, India’s technology ministry said WhatsApp “cannot evade accountability and responsibility” for the spread of false information, and called on the company to “take immediate action to end this menace”
WhatsApp sent a letter to India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to address the issue, promising to introduce new features intended to prevent the spread of hoax messages in India. The company called for a unified approach to address the problem, with “government, civil society and technology companies working together.
The company has outlined some of the steps it has taken and intends to take further in order to facilitate the curbing of the spread of misinformation on its platform.
WhatsApp said it has given group administrators the ability to decide who gets to send messages within a group and has made it easier for users to distinguish when a message has been forwarded, as the false messages are often spread that way.
As far as any sort of automated system that can weed out the hoax messages, which seems to be what India’s government was calling for, WhatsApp kicked the can. Instead, the company said that dealing with the messages would require a unified effort for all parties involved, especially the government, instead of just a technological solution to the problem.
Also Watch
-
Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Meet The ‘Coconut Boy’ of India
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
A Flute Player Who Became Famous For Playing With His Nose
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Sonu Nigam: Raju Hirani is the Reason Why Sanju is Getting All the Praises
Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Meet The ‘Coconut Boy’ of India
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Thursday 28 June , 2018 A Flute Player Who Became Famous For Playing With His Nose
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Sonu Nigam: Raju Hirani is the Reason Why Sanju is Getting All the Praises
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ TV Channels
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?