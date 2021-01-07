WhatsApp's Latest Terms on its Privacy Policies Have Unleashed a Memefest on the Internet

Privacy for users of social media companies especially that of Facebook seem like a futile idea after various news reports and documentaries have told us otherwise. And that is why netizens unleashed hilarious memes when WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging company, updated its privacy policy.

In its updated privacy policy statement that came out on January 4, 2021, WhatsApp has mentioned that it is elaborating further in data sharing when users rely on third-party integrations. It also mentioned that third-party services or other Facebook Company Products like Instagram will govern their own terms and privacy policies of those services and products.

So when netizens got to know that Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp is increasing its data collection arena, a memefest unfolded.

By now, netizens are pretty well aware how their privacy is violated by tech giants like Facebook. Expressing their views through hilarious memes, this person used Hera Pheri's classic meme starring Babu Rao.

Another user posted this meme that encapsulated WhatsApp's latest privacy policy update.

While the third one used Moin Akhtar's famous Abba Harmonium meme from Pakistani satire show Loose Talk.

Facebook how can you do this with WhatsApp new privacy policy? Facebook: pic.twitter.com/zRDaYgo1ku— ardent (@ardentlyrwup) January 6, 2021

This scene from Amazon Prime original series Mirzapur also became a meme depicting WhatsApp's latest privacy policy update.

Me without reading #WhatsApp new terms and privacy, clicking on agree button - pic.twitter.com/6UIghbXWmU — Rahul Pandey (@rahulpandey89) January 6, 2021

Some of the users reminisced how WhatsApp used to be before Facebook owned it and how it has changed after.

1) #WhatsApp's reputation before Facebook owned it2) #WhatsApp's reputation after Facebook owned it pic.twitter.com/aO1bxFT58e — Harsh Anand (@harshhhh_zoned) January 6, 2021

Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for a whopping $19 billion. A report by BuzzFeed also tried to explain the reasons why Facebook bought the messaging application. The new privacy policy also mentions that the application will collect new information around from your device such as its battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information, which also includes phone number, mobile operator or ISP, language and time zone, IP address, device operations information, and identifiers, including identifiers unique to Facebook Company Products associated with the same device or account.

However, WhatsApp stays end-to-end encrypted, which means the application cannot see your messages, or share it with anyone.