WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy has Sparked off a Memefest but Telegram's Leading the Roast

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging platform has been making some pretty big changes recently. All users recently received a pop up notification that said the Facebook-owned messenger will be updating its policies again. But this time, as part of it, the service will be sharing user data with other Facebook companies.

The pop-up message details how WhatsApp’s service handles your data as well as how WhatsApp partners with the larger Facebook platform to allow integrations across multiple apps, including Instagram and Facebook Messenger. It says, “In order to use our Services, you consent to manually or automatically download and install updates to our Services”.

Like always, the policy update also gave rise to a memefest on social media platform with users roasting Whatsapp and its parent Facebook over the same. But, joining in the grilling was also Telegram Messenger's official Twitter account, which along with the Signal app, saw a sudden demand after Whatsapp's updating rules raised eyebrows on social media.

A meme, which shows two spiderman attired characters facing each other have the logos of Whatsapp and Facebook as their heads. Pointing at each other, the meme attempts to roast Whatsapp and Facebook as in since they are both sharing users' data, there is no difference between both of them.

The meme went viral on social media as Twitter users appreciated the humour.

Whoever is running this account knows whatsapp.. — Muaad ElSharif (@MuaadElsharif) January 8, 2021

Don’t forget to include Instagram too. — Gabe 学徒 (@MaesterGabe) January 8, 2021

I'm Going to Switch All My Contacts To Telegram Soon... Because Of it's Privacy Terms & Conditions.. Hope U Won't Backstab us in Future — Naveen Mc (@ayya2690) January 8, 2021

@telegram share your privacy policy before turning into whatsapp as well. — Noor (@noor_ul_islam) January 8, 2021

It didn't stop with this one standalone meme. The account chatted with users across countries who either wished to switch over to Telegram or those who already had.

The only thing stopping me from migrating is my rich sticker database — Tedros Chantadhanom (@Ramoa) January 8, 2021

Indeeda But please DO NOT make (story/status) featureTelegram is at finest version ❤️ — (@eliekarra) January 8, 2021

Teach Twitter to edit posts. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 8, 2021

WhatsApp, which uses messaging platform Signal's encryption technology, laid out fresh terms on Wednesday, asking users to agree to let owner Facebook Inc and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location. Some privacy activists questioned the "accept our data grab or get out" move on Twitter, and suggested users to switch to apps like Signal and Telegram.

Signal's popularity shot up further on Thursday after it was endorsed by Elon Musk, who has one of the most-followed accounts on Twitter, and by the micro-blogging site's top boss Jack Dorsey while Telegram picked up nearly 2.2 million downloads, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Whatsapp also detailed the safety as well as security policies and how your usage is analyzed with the data being used to supposedly improve the app. This will be applicable for all WhatsApp platform versions, including WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp web and so on.

Recently, tech giant Apple rolled out its data and privacy information labels that show users the data certain apps take from users.

Apple's move to show privacy labels on app listings on the App Store was criticised by Facebook publicly, where the social media giant took out newspaper ads, accusing Apple of implementing anti-competitive policies. Now, those very App Store privacy labels show that WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger collect a huge amount of user information and data as compared to similar messaging apps like Signal and Telegram. According to the privacy labels on the App Store, both Facebook-owned messaging platforms collect usage data and location details, among other information.