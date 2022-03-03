'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants Get Trolled for Struggling to Guess 'Obvious' Puzzle

US game show Wheel of Fortune left viewers baffled when the contestants failed to guess what people think is an “obvious" phrase: “another feather in your cap". The wrong guesses involved “gap" and “lap". If that wasn’t enough, a third wrong guess involved a “map". After a painful two minutes, contestant Thomas Lipscomb finally solved the puzzle, reports Miami Herald. However, host Pat Sajak came to the defence of the contestants with an empathetic and insightful thread of tweets. In one of them, he wrote: “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry… Last night’s “Feather in your cap" puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn’t solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening."

It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry.— Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 2, 2022

Following is how viewers have been reacting to the clip.

So this just happened on Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/FgVunCEmDg— Kenny (@KennyK089) March 2, 2022

The woman on Wheel of Fortune got not one but TWO chances to solve this. First time, she said “…in your LAP.” Second time, she said “MAP.” I am in utter disbelief. #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/MtM3qD7pj6 — Blake Oestriecher (@BOestriecher) March 2, 2022

The dumbest two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history pic.twitter.com/8vlSIfHcWE— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 2, 2022

A woman on Wheel of Fortune got this puzzle wrong three times. I’m yelling at the television like I’m watching a football game. pic.twitter.com/z97nubCC7G— Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) March 2, 2022

Although many were left baffled by what they termed a “painful" two minutes, Pat Sajak’s tweets reminded others to be gentle when having fun at the expense of others. As he puts it: “After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter."

