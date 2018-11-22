English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When a Fan Caught a 108m Chris Lynn Six in the Stands During Australia vs India Match
Safe pair of hands.
Image credits: FoxCricket / Twitter
After Virat Kohli dropped a sitter during Australia vs India T20 match, an Aussie fan in the stands showed the Indian skipper how it is done.
On Wednesday, Australia drew the first blood after defeating India in the first Twenty20 international by mere four runs. Indian fans back home weren't amused as the Aussies won themselves an advantage via Duckworth-Lewis and rain delay.
When D/L method came into play, the hosts got a much-needed boost of 15 runs. With 158/4 in 17 overs on the board, the target was revised to 174.
Glenn Maxwell's power hitting, Stoinis' all-round effort, and Adam Zampa's miserly spell helped Aussies overcome the stiff Indian challenge and Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik's heroic efforts couldn't save the day for Indians.
But perhaps what gave Australia the edge over India was Khaleel Ahmad's 21-run over when Chris Lynn launched three sixes into the galaxy. One of which was as big as 108m.
As the high speeding ball flew into the upper deck at the Gabba, an innocuous member from the audience caught a blinder with his bare hands. The fan was ecstatic after catching it, causing quite a commotion on stands.
He became the hero of the match.
Others were awestruck by Lynn's sheer power hitting.
Earlier this month, while South Africa was trying to chase the Australian total of 231, a 150 km/h ball by Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was sized by the batsman Aiden Markram. The powerful shot sent the ball flying into the stands for a spectacular six only to be caught by a spectator.
Upper decker! Chris Lynn launched a 108m six into the hands of Old Mate in the stands 🙌#AUSvIND @bet365_aus pic.twitter.com/vaxgQT6dAQ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2018
Three sixes in the over! One of them held in the crowd too.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 21, 2018
Chris Lynn is in a mood #AusvInd
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket &
📰 join our match centre: https://t.co/HxBNB1nC39 pic.twitter.com/2TyQASp9DC
Wtfffff 108m https://t.co/rZKYzsSJDY— 2⃣.0⃣ (@imrowdymayur) November 21, 2018
108m Six 🙌 #Lynnsanity @lynny50! Power 🔥🔥 Strike! WHACKED 💪! #AUSvIND 🏏 https://t.co/NYcgj7gsJv— Phani Teja 🇮🇳 (@PHANI_98495) November 21, 2018
What an over from Chris Lynn!!! 21 runs off the over!!! Amazing hitting!!! #AUSvIND— Melissa Felton 🏏 (@MelissaMF10) November 21, 2018
This was a serious shot off a rapid Starc delivery, but how's the catch from Old Mate in the crowd?! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/nvTl9Siwde— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 9, 2018
