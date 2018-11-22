GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When a Fan Caught a 108m Chris Lynn Six in the Stands During Australia vs India Match

Safe pair of hands.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
When a Fan Caught a 108m Chris Lynn Six in the Stands During Australia vs India Match
Image credits: FoxCricket / Twitter
After Virat Kohli dropped a sitter during Australia vs India T20 match, an Aussie fan in the stands showed the Indian skipper how it is done.

On Wednesday, Australia drew the first blood after defeating India in the first Twenty20 international by mere four runs. Indian fans back home weren't amused as the Aussies won themselves an advantage via Duckworth-Lewis and rain delay.

When D/L method came into play, the hosts got a much-needed boost of 15 runs. With 158/4 in 17 overs on the board, the target was revised to 174.

Glenn Maxwell's power hitting, Stoinis' all-round effort, and Adam Zampa's miserly spell helped Aussies overcome the stiff Indian challenge and Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik's heroic efforts couldn't save the day for Indians.

But perhaps what gave Australia the edge over India was Khaleel Ahmad's 21-run over when Chris Lynn launched three sixes into the galaxy. One of which was as big as 108m.

As the high speeding ball flew into the upper deck at the Gabba, an innocuous member from the audience caught a blinder with his bare hands. The fan was ecstatic after catching it, causing quite a commotion on stands.




He became the hero of the match.




Others were awestruck by Lynn's sheer power hitting.










Earlier this month, while South Africa was trying to chase the Australian total of 231, a 150 km/h ball by Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was sized by the batsman Aiden Markram. The powerful shot sent the ball flying into the stands for a spectacular six only to be caught by a spectator.



