When a Fan Caught a 150 Kmph Mitchell Starc Ball in the Stands During Aus vs SA Match

The second one-day match in a three-part series between Australia and South Africa ended on Thursday with Australia winning the match with seven runs and leveling the series score at 1-1. However, the highlight of the match was not one of the players but an ordinary audience from the stands.During the sixth over of the match, while SA was trying to chase the Australian total of 231, a 150 km/h ball by Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was sized by the South African batsman Aiden Markram. The powerful shot sent the ball flying into the stands for a spectacular six. However, it is happened after the ball reached the stands that the real drama occurred.As the high speeding ball flew into the stands, an innocuous member from the audience caught the blinder with one of his his bare hands. The fan was seen jumping up and down with the ball after catching i, causing quite a commotion on stands.Clips of the event were widely shared on social media with many praising the adroitness of the man in red.