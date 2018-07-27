English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When a Lucknow Man Had a Fight With His Wife Thanks To the Traffic Police's Red Rose
All good intentions don't reap the best rewards, especially those which involve red roses and unsuspecting wives.
Image credits: Facebook
As part of a pleasantly amusing initiative, the Lucknow traffic police has started rewarding law-abiding citizens, wearing a helmet while travelling in a two-wheeler, with a ‘red rose’.
But of course, all good intentions don’t reap the best rewards, especially those which involve red roses and unsuspecting wives.
According to a Facebook post by traffic sub-inspector Prem Shankar Shahi, last week a man alleged that the ‘red rose’ caused a huge fight between him and his wife, who refused to believe that the traffic police had given it to her husband. She instead suspected her husband of having an affair.
The man who received the rose from the traffic police at the Sikandarbagh crossing remained incapable of convincing his wife that it was indeed the city’s traffic police which had rewarded him with the rose.
The next day, the man met with Shahi and narrated his ordeal, asking for a photo of the campaign which Shahi found only after much scrounging through his phone’s photo gallery.
The Facebook post has incited many laughs.
Here is the post:
