When a Paris Man's Soulful Rendition of 'Tujhe Dekha To' Reminded SRK of Yash Chopra

When Dilwale Dukhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) released on October 20, 1995, it quickly became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and one of the most successful Indian films of all time.

A storyline attracting the Indian diaspora coupled with amazing music by Jatin Lalit and an international fanbase for Shah Rukh Khan has kept the movie fresh in collective memory even now.

Recently a musician was seen doing something unique on the streets of Paris. The man was seen crooning "Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Saman" on his flute as well as rendering it vocally.

First shared by a Twitter user named Shikha Kumawat, the video showed a foreigner playing the popular track from the film on his flute as well as singing it.

Tagging Shah Rukh Khan in her post, she wrote, "Happy to see this in paris (sic),"

Happy to see this in paris @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/U82LZJ4jJQ — shikha kumawat (@KumawatShikha) October 27, 2019

Viewed over 5 lakh times, the video was shared by a number of people on social media, including King Khan himself, who poignantly wrote alongside it, "Suddenly just…missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singer’s cap?"

Suddenly just...missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singers cap? pic.twitter.com/zrep9xUgaj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2019

A number of people soon took to social media to share their own views on the Paris rendition.

While some called it “beautiful”, others wondered if it was the same spot form the film.

Here's what users wrote:

There is a little bit of India all around — Rasmi Ranjan Pradhan (@rasmeean4u) October 29, 2019

This is beautiful — Rishabh Chhabra (@Rishabh911) October 28, 2019

Is that the same spot from DDLJ? — ذؤیب (@skzoaib) October 28, 2019

Earlier, the film's popularity found fuel when Anupam Kher, earlier in September, tweeted a video of Nigerian fans recreating the DDLJ title track.

Kher had portrayed the role of SRK's Raj in the blockbuster movie.

Presenting #Sharukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge. Video shared by the man who composed the song, @pandit_lalit. Enjoy. #MusicIsUniversal pic.twitter.com/5gwga3kARv — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 12, 2019

