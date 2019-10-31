Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

When a Paris Man's Soulful Rendition of 'Tujhe Dekha To' Reminded SRK of Yash Chopra

A street musician in Paris was seen crooning 'Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Saman' on his flute as well as rendering it vocally.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
When a Paris Man's Soulful Rendition of 'Tujhe Dekha To' Reminded SRK of Yash Chopra
Screenshot from video tweeted by @KumawatShikha.

When Dilwale Dukhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) released on October 20, 1995, it quickly became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and one of the most successful Indian films of all time.

A storyline attracting the Indian diaspora coupled with amazing music by Jatin Lalit and an international fanbase for Shah Rukh Khan has kept the movie fresh in collective memory even now.

Recently a musician was seen doing something unique on the streets of Paris. The man was seen crooning "Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Saman" on his flute as well as rendering it vocally.

First shared by a Twitter user named Shikha Kumawat, the video showed a foreigner playing the popular track from the film on his flute as well as singing it.

Tagging Shah Rukh Khan in her post, she wrote, "Happy to see this in paris (sic),"

Viewed over 5 lakh times, the video was shared by a number of people on social media, including King Khan himself, who poignantly wrote alongside it, "Suddenly just…missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singer’s cap?"

A number of people soon took to social media to share their own views on the Paris rendition.

While some called it “beautiful”, others wondered if it was the same spot form the film.

Here's what users wrote:

Earlier, the film's popularity found fuel when Anupam Kher, earlier in September, tweeted a video of Nigerian fans recreating the DDLJ title track.

Kher had portrayed the role of SRK's Raj in the blockbuster movie.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram