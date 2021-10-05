When and Where Can You Listen to Mahalaya Programme on October 6?

Mahalaya, which will be observed on October 6, this year has a special significance in West Bengal. Where Mahalaya marks the last day of PitruPaksha, it is also believed that on this day, Goddess Durga arrives on her yearly trip to Earth. For the last 90 years, welcoming Goddess Durga at the break of dawn on this day has been one of the most vital rituals for Bengalis. The majority of the Bengali households wake up at 4 am and welcome Goddess Durga by playing the timeless classic, Mahishasuramardini composition on radio. Originally composed in 1931, the 90-minute musical presentationwas performed live on radio. Later, it was shifted to the pre-recorded format. The recitation narrates the creation of Goddess Durga to save the gods from Mahishasura, the buffalo demon.

Celebrated composer of the yore, Pankaj Kumar Mallick had composed the tune and top artists of that time had lent their voice to the devotional songs, which are accompanied by a Chandipath, narrated by the legendary Birendra Krishna Bhadra.

Where to listen to the Mahishasuramardini composition?

Every year on Mahalaya, All India Radioor Akashvani Radioholds a “special dawn programme.” The one-and-a-half-hour-long programme will begin at 4 am on October 6, 2021, and can be heard on Indraprasth, FM Gold, and AIR Live News24x7 YouTube channel. The All India Radio took to its Twitter handle to share the news.

🗓️6 अक्टूबर 2021, प्रातः 4 बजे से 5:30 बजे तक🔘'महालय' के अवसर पर सुनिएगा हिंदी और संस्कृत में विशेष कार्यक्रम - ♦️महिषासुर मर्दिनी♦️ 📡इन्द्रप्रस्थ, FM Gold, AIR Live News24x7 YouTube चैनल पर pic.twitter.com/sQUlCG9LIt — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 5, 2021

Several TV channels also air the special Mahalaya programme in the morning. Bengali channels such as Zee Bangla and Star Jalsa have special shows scheduled for the occasion. The Zee show airs at 5 am, while the DD Bangla will telecast a special programme, titled ‘Durgatinashini Durga’, at 5.30 am on October 6.

However, in case you are not able to wake up early in the morning, or if you miss the radio programme or TV show due to any reason, YouTube is at your rescue. Many YouTube channels like AIR Live News24x7 YouTube channelwill have the original recording.

