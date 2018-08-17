English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Lifted a Young Awardee at National Bravery Award
A video of Vajpayee at 2003's National Bravery Award is doing the rounds on the Internet.
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Reuters)
Loading...
The nation is mourning the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and everyone who has had an association with him is remembering the moments shared with the statesman.
Vajpayee breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday. An excellent orator and poet, Vajpayee touched the lives of millions of Indians from all walks of life.
As politicians, actors, and prominent celebrities gather to pay tribute to the former PM, here's a video that is reminding everyone why he was so popular among the masses.
In a video posted by news agency ANI, the then prime minister of India, Vajpayee is seen lifting a young bravery award winner at the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. He earned a round of applause for his sweet gesture.
On Friday, at 1 pm Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to Smriti Sthal in a huge procession and will be cremated at 4 pm.
The central government declared a half-day holiday on Friday, while some states have declared a full-day holiday in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death.
You can follow the live updates here.
Also Watch
Vajpayee breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday. An excellent orator and poet, Vajpayee touched the lives of millions of Indians from all walks of life.
As politicians, actors, and prominent celebrities gather to pay tribute to the former PM, here's a video that is reminding everyone why he was so popular among the masses.
In a video posted by news agency ANI, the then prime minister of India, Vajpayee is seen lifting a young bravery award winner at the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. He earned a round of applause for his sweet gesture.
ANI ARCHIVES #WATCH Former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee lifts a young bravery award winner at the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. pic.twitter.com/oVYV47D4ov
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
भारत रत्न और भारत के सबसे चहेते नेता श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेई जी के देहांत से आज एक युग का अंत हो गया। मृत्यु भले ही अटल सत्य है किंतु आप सदैव हर भारतीय के दिल में अमर रहेंगे।
— mdoj (@mdoj91) August 16, 2018
Sunset of a shining son of India.
RIP
— Fuzail Ahmad (@jaihind15041990) August 16, 2018
On Friday, at 1 pm Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to Smriti Sthal in a huge procession and will be cremated at 4 pm.
The central government declared a half-day holiday on Friday, while some states have declared a full-day holiday in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death.
You can follow the live updates here.
Also Watch
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kerala Floods: Technology Can Help During Natural Disasters And The Devastation Left in Their Wake
- These Brave IAS Officers are Going Out of Their Way To Help With Kerala's Relief Operations
- Meat-heavy Low-carb Diets Can 'Shorten Lifespan'
- 'We Are Not Just Your Lungi-Bros': Kerala Resident Says India Ignored 'God's Own Country' During Flood Crisis
- Hyundai India Reveals 1st Design Render of 2018 Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...