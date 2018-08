When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Lifted a Young Awardee at National Bravery Award

ANI ARCHIVES #WATCH Former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee lifts a young bravery award winner at the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. pic.twitter.com/oVYV47D4ov

भारत रत्न और भारत के सबसे चहेते नेता श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेई जी के देहांत से आज एक युग का अंत हो गया। मृत्यु भले ही अटल सत्य है किंतु आप सदैव हर भारतीय के दिल में अमर रहेंगे।



Sunset of a shining son of India.



The nation is mourning the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and everyone who has had an association with him is remembering the moments shared with the statesman.Vajpayee breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday. An excellent orator and poet, Vajpayee touched the lives of millions of Indians from all walks of life.As politicians actors , and prominent celebrities gather to pay tribute to the former PM, here's a video that is reminding everyone why he was so popular among the masses.In a video posted by news agency ANI, the then prime minister of India, Vajpayee is seen lifting a young bravery award winner at the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. He earned a round of applause for his sweet gesture.On Friday, at 1 pm Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to Smriti Sthal in a huge procession and will be cremated at 4 pm.The central government declared a half-day holiday on Friday, while some states have declared a full-day holiday in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death.You can follow the live updates here