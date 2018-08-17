GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Lifted a Young Awardee at National Bravery Award

A video of Vajpayee at 2003's National Bravery Award is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Lifted a Young Awardee at National Bravery Award
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Reuters)
The nation is mourning the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and everyone who has had an association with him is remembering the moments shared with the statesman.

Vajpayee breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday. An excellent orator and poet, Vajpayee touched the lives of millions of Indians from all walks of life.

As politicians, actors, and prominent celebrities gather to pay tribute to the former PM, here's a video that is reminding everyone why he was so popular among the masses.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the then prime minister of India, Vajpayee is seen lifting a young bravery award winner at the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. He earned a round of applause for his sweet gesture.









On Friday, at 1 pm Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to Smriti Sthal in a huge procession and will be cremated at 4 pm.

The central government declared a half-day holiday on Friday, while some states have declared a full-day holiday in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death.

You can follow the live updates here.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

