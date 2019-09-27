Your Mac and Cheese Will Be Fresh for Three Years, On Mars

Elon Musk, owner of tech giant SpaceX had announced that in the next 100 years, civilisation will be set up in Mars.

This is really interesting to think about but did you think what will be there to eat on the Red Planet?

Well researchers are already studying about the various possible food items that can be availed there, and amidst bioreactors produced fish, meat, eggs and hydroponic plants, one more item can be facilitated there, that is, macaroni and cheese!

TNW reported that a team of scientists at Washington State University have developed a unique packaging method that effectively triples the shelf life of ready-to-eat macaroni and cheese.

Currently, food-safe plastic packaging can safely hold foods at room temperature for up to a year.

With this new advance in technology, macaroni and cheese can be held in suspended animation for three years. Taste testers have reported that it tastes as good as freshly-made.

According to The Takeout, before packaging, the food is sterilized in a microwave-assisted thermal sterilization chamber.

Adding a thin layer of metal oxide to plastic film significantly reduces the amount of time it takes for gases pass through food packaging, but while that technology has existed for almost a decade, it was unusable because the metal developed cracks when put through the microwave sterilization process.

Although it is not yet revealed when this new technology would be available for the general public to use to stock their doomsday bunkers, but one thing is clear: Mac and Cheese is here to stay with mankind for long!

