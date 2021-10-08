When Doris Lessing Had The Most 'Relatable' Reaction to Wining Nobel Prize for Literature

The Nobel Prize for Literature was recently awarded to Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee." Gurnah received the prize not for just one particular book he wrote, but his contribution towards refugee literature that spanned across 10 novels he penned down. Gurnah is also the first African writer to win the award since Doris Lessing, British-Zimbabwean writer in 2007. Lessing, who passed away in 2013 was described by the Swedish Academy as “that epicist of the female experience, who with scepticism, fire and visionary power has subjected a divided civilisation to scrutiny".

Now a video has gone viral of Lessing where she learns she has won the Nobel for literature but Lessing’s reaction is priceless, to say the least!

Lessing, who wrote ‘The Grass Is Singing’, ‘Children of Violence’, ‘The Golden Notebook’ and ‘The Good Terrorist’ among other works reacted with a hilarious ‘Oh Christ’ as she was stopped by two journalists who informed her about the win.

When probed a little more, she said, “I’ve won all the prizes in Europe, every bloody one, so I’m delighted to win them all. It’s a royal flush."

Check out the video:

As the #NobelPrizeLiterature was awarded today, I can’t not share the best ever reaction to winning by Doris Lessing. pic.twitter.com/IU50xp0Vvj— Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) October 7, 2021

Several people reacted to Lessing’s video, commenting on her casual and adorable reaction to the news of the win. Check out some reactions

When people were trying to say she didn't write science fiction, she retorted that she absolutely does, even if you call it "experimental fiction."— Christian Mazel Tov, MS (@ChryssF) October 7, 2021

Love it! I think this was code for "toss that Nobel onto the massive pile and flush"… 😂😊— Tiffany21NYC (@Tiffany21_NYC) October 8, 2021

Someone made a Game of Thrones reference and compared Lessing’s sass to the ‘Grandmother of Dragons’.

I left the sound off, but I’m pretty sure that’s the grandmother of dragons.— david murelli jr (@davidmurellijr) October 8, 2021

Lessing, who passed away in 2013 explored many themes in her books through the decades but she prominently wrote on social and racial issues and she also later on wrote a series of science fiction books which she termed ‘space fiction’ called the Canopus in Argos.

