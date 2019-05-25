When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown of 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life

'Eleven', the beloved character from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things, played by the 15-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, once again came to the rescue, only this time it was the real life.Millie stopped by at comedian and host Jimmy Fallon's show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to chat up about her upcoming movie Godzilla: King of Monsters.During her interaction with Fallon, Millie mimicked Game of Thrones character Jon Snow's accent and even declared herself the "Mother of Tortoises" because of her love for the pets.But one moment that stood out and made the studio audience go "aww" collectively came when the Stranger Things star shared a heartwarming story about how she recently helped a student fly to New York City from Los Angeles in the nick of time for her graduation ceremony at Columbia University.(The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)"It was the craziest trip," described Millie before narrating that her flights got all mixed up and she had to wait in the lounge while her team was making alternate arrangements for her departure.It was then she overheard a student in the lounge talking about how she was going to miss her big day, the graduation day, because of the delayed flights.Millie, who has had the reputation of having other's backs on science-fiction show, lept into action and decided to offer her a ride, probably in her private jet.Marissa, who was fairly certain that she would miss her function, couldn't say no and hopped along."I overheard this young girl and how she was gonna miss her graduation," Millie said. "So I went up to her and was like, 'Do you want to travel with me?' And she was like, 'sure.'"And not just her graduation, Marissa also made it to the Fallon show on actor's invitation.(The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)"Her parents, I'm sure, were like, 'Why did you go travel with strangers?'" Millie said jokingly.Her wholesome story of staying grounded while being grounded got a loud cheer from the studio audience.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)