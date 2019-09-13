When Hillary Clinton Found Her Infamous Emails at a Venice Art Show

Former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, while visiting the picturesque city of Venice, came across a surprise: her emails on display in an art gallery.

The emails were part of an art exhibit on display at the Venice Biennale. Titled "HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails", it was part of an art show being hosted by poet and artist Kenneth Goldsmith.

Both Clinton and Goldsmith took to Twitter to describe the encounter between Clinton and her emails.

"Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the GOP," Clinton jokingly wrote as she shared a photo of herself with the exhibit.

Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP. pic.twitter.com/eeXaKhy9Dz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2019

Goldsmith, also the creator of the piece, printed Clinton's emails that were already public before the 2016 Presidential Elections via WikiLeaks. The emails were leaked during a hack of the Democratic Party email accounts were hacked, an incident that raised several questions about the external meddling in the elections. Goldsmith also procured some of the emails from the State Department.

However, he ensured that the redactions were intact.

Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice. She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails. pic.twitter.com/V8T27klycr — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 11, 2019

The building in which the show was being hosted is a historic building in Venice that at one point used to be a theatre but was turned into a supermarket in 215, Time reported. To house the exhibit, Goldsmith created a makeshift Oval Office inside the supermarket.

On the desk are heaps of documents - Clinton's emails pulled from a WikiLeaks domain.

According to the exhibit's curators, the aim was to point out “the pile of papers (referring to the emails) is rather unimpressive, rebutting Trump’s efforts to make them monumental.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.