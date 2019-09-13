Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

When Hillary Clinton Found Her Infamous Emails at a Venice Art Show

The infamous public emails were procured from WikiLeaks and the US state department with the redacted parts still intact.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
When Hillary Clinton Found Her Infamous Emails at a Venice Art Show
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, while visiting the picturesque city of Venice, came across a surprise: her emails on display in an art gallery.

The emails were part of an art exhibit on display at the Venice Biennale. Titled "HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails", it was part of an art show being hosted by poet and artist Kenneth Goldsmith.

Both Clinton and Goldsmith took to Twitter to describe the encounter between Clinton and her emails.

"Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the GOP," Clinton jokingly wrote as she shared a photo of herself with the exhibit.

Goldsmith, also the creator of the piece, printed Clinton's emails that were already public before the 2016 Presidential Elections via WikiLeaks. The emails were leaked during a hack of the Democratic Party email accounts were hacked, an incident that raised several questions about the external meddling in the elections. Goldsmith also procured some of the emails from the State Department.

However, he ensured that the redactions were intact.

The building in which the show was being hosted is a historic building in Venice that at one point used to be a theatre but was turned into a supermarket in 215, Time reported. To house the exhibit, Goldsmith created a makeshift Oval Office inside the supermarket.

On the desk are heaps of documents - Clinton's emails pulled from a WikiLeaks domain.

According to the exhibit's curators, the aim was to point out “the pile of papers (referring to the emails) is rather unimpressive, rebutting Trump’s efforts to make them monumental.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram