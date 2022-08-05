'When Humans Stray Into Rhino Habitat...': Viral Video Shows Rhino Racing Down a Street

There have been several instances of wild animals running amok and going on a rampage. One such incident happened recently and a video is now going viral. Uploaded on Twitter by IFS official Susanta Nanda, the video shows a Rhinoceros running berserk in a town full of people. “When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat… Don’t confuse with Rhino straying in to a town,” read the caption of the video.

The caption suggests that an animal “strayed” into an urban patch, meaning that we have pre-existed these majestic species. In the clip, the rhinoceros can be seen racing down a street. There have been no reports of anyone being injured as of now. Have a look at the video:

When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat…

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 5, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 7.5K views. There are many who are questioning the government for allowing settlements near the forests. “Why does the government allow any settlements near the forests or animal habitats? Can’t they be removed, if they really want to?” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “For others its “jumanji”…but its a another normal day in Assam.”

Earlier, a similar incident happened at the Manas National Park in Assam, where a rhino was running ferociously after a tourist vehicle. It was only the timely intervention of the forest guards that saved the visitors from an eventuality. The incident happened at the Bahbari range of the Manas National Park, reported Northeast Live. The dreadful visuals were caught on camera by tourists and shows the adult rhino, mad with anger, charging after them. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Manas National Park is situated in Barnagar town of Baksha district.

Kaziranga National Park in the state also witnessed an eerily similar incident where a rhino chased the vehicle of tourists. The wild animal, however, stopped the senseless running after some time.

