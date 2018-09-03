English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
'When I See Her, I Salute Her': DCP Father on Saluting IPS Daughter
Deputy Commissioner of Police A.R. Umamaheswara Sarma feels proud to salute his senior officer Sindhu Sarma, who is Superintendent of Police of Jagtiyal district of Telangana.
(Image: Facebook/ Sindhu Sarma)
Loading...
Hyderabad: He has been serving in the police for over three decades while his daughter joined the force four years ago but on Sunday when they came face to face, he saluted her.
Deputy Commissioner of Police A.R. Umamaheswara Sarma feels proud to salute his senior officer Sindhu Sarma, who is Superintendent of Police of Jagtiyal district of Telangana.
Sarma, who is retiring next year, is currently serving as DCP in Malkajgiri area under Rachakonda police commissionerate in Hyderabad while his daughter Sindhu Sarma is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 2014 batch.
The father-daughter duo came face to face while doing their duty at the public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.
"This is the first time we have come together while doing our duties. I am fortunate to work with her," said Umamaheswara Sarma, who began his career as sub-inspector and was recently conferred the IPS rank.
"She is my senior officer. When I see her, I salute her. We do our respective duties and don't discuss this, but at home we are just like any father and daughter," said the proud father.
Sindhu, who was looking after women's security at the public meeting, said: "I am very happy. This is a good opportunity for us to work together."
Deputy Commissioner of Police A.R. Umamaheswara Sarma feels proud to salute his senior officer Sindhu Sarma, who is Superintendent of Police of Jagtiyal district of Telangana.
Sarma, who is retiring next year, is currently serving as DCP in Malkajgiri area under Rachakonda police commissionerate in Hyderabad while his daughter Sindhu Sarma is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 2014 batch.
The father-daughter duo came face to face while doing their duty at the public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.
"This is the first time we have come together while doing our duties. I am fortunate to work with her," said Umamaheswara Sarma, who began his career as sub-inspector and was recently conferred the IPS rank.
"She is my senior officer. When I see her, I salute her. We do our respective duties and don't discuss this, but at home we are just like any father and daughter," said the proud father.
Sindhu, who was looking after women's security at the public meeting, said: "I am very happy. This is a good opportunity for us to work together."
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Sunday 02 September , 2018
World Coconut Day: Unearthing The Truth Behind The Coconut Oil Controversy
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Sunday 02 September , 2018 World Coconut Day: Unearthing The Truth Behind The Coconut Oil Controversy
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Soha, Kunal, Inaaya Pose for A Perfect Pool Picture in Maldives; See Pics
- Shah Rukh Khan Credits Salman Khan's Father for His Success
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
- Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...