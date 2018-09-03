GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

'When I See Her, I Salute Her': DCP Father on Saluting IPS Daughter

Deputy Commissioner of Police A.R. Umamaheswara Sarma feels proud to salute his senior officer Sindhu Sarma, who is Superintendent of Police of Jagtiyal district of Telangana.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2018, 4:21 PM IST
'When I See Her, I Salute Her': DCP Father on Saluting IPS Daughter
(Image: Facebook/ Sindhu Sarma)
Hyderabad: He has been serving in the police for over three decades while his daughter joined the force four years ago but on Sunday when they came face to face, he saluted her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police A.R. Umamaheswara Sarma feels proud to salute his senior officer Sindhu Sarma, who is Superintendent of Police of Jagtiyal district of Telangana.

Sarma, who is retiring next year, is currently serving as DCP in Malkajgiri area under Rachakonda police commissionerate in Hyderabad while his daughter Sindhu Sarma is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 2014 batch.

The father-daughter duo came face to face while doing their duty at the public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

"This is the first time we have come together while doing our duties. I am fortunate to work with her," said Umamaheswara Sarma, who began his career as sub-inspector and was recently conferred the IPS rank.

"She is my senior officer. When I see her, I salute her. We do our respective duties and don't discuss this, but at home we are just like any father and daughter," said the proud father.

Sindhu, who was looking after women's security at the public meeting, said: "I am very happy. This is a good opportunity for us to work together."
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
