When Indonesian Doctors Got Baffled By Teenager’s Claim Of Laying Eggs

Doctors in Indonesia were baffled when a teenager came to them complaining he has an unheard condition of laying eggs. Before the medical staff at the Syekh Yusuf Hospital in Gowa regency of South Sulawesi province could even wrap their heads around it, Akmal laid two more eggs there. Akmal’s father said his son has been laying eggs for two years now and released a total of 20 eggs from his body.

According to the 2018 report of Daily Star, the then 14-year-old Akmal was hospitalised multiple times for his claims of laying eggs, but doctors couldn’t figure out how this was happening. Medics at the Syekh Yusuf Hospital also noted that “it’s impossible for eggs to form inside humans”.

However, doctors suspected that eggs were shoved into Akmal’s rectum but underlined that they cannot prove this allegation. The eggs that Akmal had been laying, when cracked open, turned out to be all yoke or all white.

Akmal was quarantined at the hospital for a week for observation during which doctors could also ensure that the teenager is not inserting eggs to create an artificial facade. Another suspicion was that Akmal may have swallowed eggs whole. However, his father pleaded to not cast such aspersions.

“He never swallowed eggs whole, why would he do that?… I am an Imam in my village, so there’s no voodoo. I only believe in the Lord,” Akmal’s father Rusli was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, hospital’s spokesperson Muhammad Taslim told the news portal that scientifically eggs cannot be formed inside a human body, adding that it’s impossible especially in the digestive system. The spokesperson also mentioned that the eggs Akmal had been laying, according to last year’s studies, were actually chicken eggs. However, the hospital was waiting for more clarity on Akmal’s alleged medical condition.

