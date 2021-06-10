When Was Sundar Pichai Born? Curious Case of Google Celebrating Alphabet CEO's Birthday on 'Wrong Date'

Sundar Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in many ways personalizes to every Indian that dreams do come true: Pichai currently heads Alphabet, the parent company of Google. While Sundar Pichai is one of the tech giants in the world right now, that’s not he started. Pichai in June 2020 recounted the challenges he faced when he left India for the US to pursue a course at Stanford University 27 years ago. “My father spent the equivalent of a year’s salary on my plane ticket to the U.S. so I could attend Stanford. It was my first time ever on a plane," Pichai said, adding that when he eventually landed in California, things were not as he had imagined.

For his humble beginnings to the ‘I’ve-made-it’ story, Indians feel a personal connection with Pichai, and on his birthday, they have been wishing him on social media.

A true inspiration♥️An innovation mind 🚀Role model of millions of youngsters⭐️Happy birthday @sundarpichai #sundarpichai pic.twitter.com/3BD7eeYFG1 — Srikanth Sree (@Srikanthsree133) June 10, 2021

But is it really Sundar Pichai’s birthday? Google will tell you the answer is no. Well, at least it’s not today.

Now according to #Google, Sir's birthday is on 12th July. Yaar google bhi na!!! #SundarPichai pic.twitter.com/JtoejXKuy4— Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 10, 2021

Am I the only One Confused?? now I have to wish or tweet about today is not his birthday#SundarPichai pic.twitter.com/iUW0fbfwOl— Samyutha (@samutha1197) June 10, 2021

So when’s his real birthday? A Reuters fact-box on Pichai says he was born on Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India on June 10, 1972, as does a report in The New Indian Express.

Why does Google show July 12 to some users as his birthday then? Google draws its answer from a Biography on Pichai by Britannica, which lists the date as July 12. The Britannica birthdate appears unchanged from the time it was first published, on October 3, 2016.

Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, holds a master’s degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. He joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of Google Toolbar and then Google Chrome, which grew to become the world’s most popular internet browser.

At the time of publishing this article, Google shows June 10, 1972 as Pichai’s birthdate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here