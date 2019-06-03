English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Jasprit Bumrah Trolled Virat Kohli For Asking Dhoni to Let Him Bowl in an ODI
Ahead of the ICC World Cup, Kohli has revealed why he has not bowled in international cricket since 2017.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli in action.
One person cannot be good at everything. Even Virat Kohli has had to accept that.
Kohli has broken all sorts of records in cricket with his bat, and is on pace to break even more in the next few years. He is also no slouch in the field, and always leads the charts when it comes to catches.
But it’s the third facet of the game where he has clearly not had as much success as he wanted. But it’s not for the lack of trying.
Earlier on in his career, Kohli fancied himself to take some wickets, but his teammates were not too keen on his medium pace bowling, the Indian skipper has revealed as he talked about why he has not rolled his arm in the international arena since 2017.
"It was the during the ODI series in Sri Lanka (in 2017) where we had almost won everything, I asked MS (Dhoni) if I could bowl. Just when I was getting ready to roll my arm over, Bumrah (Jasprit) shouted from the boundary and said 'no joking around, it is an international game'.”
Kohli said that although no one in the Indian team believes in his bowling, he continues to have confidence in his ability. “After that I had back issues and then never bowled (in the middle)," said the Indian captain in an interview to host broadcaster of the World Cup.
Kohli, however, still bowls in the nets, most recently in a practice session here earlier this week, in which he was seen trying out a new action.
He has taken four wickets in ODIs and as many in T20s. He has bowled 163 balls in Test cricket but the wickets column remains empty. The star batsman also shared an anecdote which shows that he has always taken his bowling seriously.
"I used to follow James Anderson's action when I was at the academy (in Delhi). Later, when I got to play alongside him, I told him about that story. We both had a good laugh over it," Kohli quipped.
