2-min read

When Katekar, the Loyal Cop of 'Sacred Games', Became Internet's Favourite Meme

Everyone loves Katekar.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
When Katekar, the Loyal Cop of 'Sacred Games', Became Internet's Favourite Meme
Image credits: Netflix / Sacred Games Unofficial (Facebook)
Remember the loyal hawaldar of India's first Netflix original -- Sacred Games? Of course, you do. He became an Internet rage in 2018.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the critically successful show based on Vikram Chandra's book of the same name, has been all over our social media timelines for the past few days.

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte in the lead, it is a supporting character that stood out in the eight-episode series. Constable Katekar, played by Marathi theatre and film actor Jitendra Joshi, had won everyone's hearts.

A flawed yet very human character played by Joshi made him an instant favourite amongst the critics. His unparalleled loyalty to Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) that often gets him in trouble with his wife and his simple outlook towards life have made the binge-watchers root for him.

A scene at the beach with Sartaj perfectly summed up the impact he has had on the series' viewers.

Sartaj: Yeh roz-roz beach saaf karo to saaf ho jaayega?
Katekar: Lekin hona toh chahiye na sahab.
Sartaj: Yeh kachra kahan se aata hai? Aaj saaf karo, toh samundar hazar kilo kachra wapas daal deta hai. Hum roz crime pakadte hain. Raat ko ghar jaate hain. Subah wahi crime phir chalu.
Katekar: Lekin aaj toh saaf haina sahab? Hai ki nahi? Haina? Woh kya hai idhar baith ke, hawa khaane ko, picnic manane ko, maza karne ko, ek family ko chatayi bithane ka jagah hai. Ab sab mast hai. Bahot hai. Kal ka kal dekhenge.

katekar

Good people on the Internet made memes and Katekar enjoyed all the love that came his way. In fact, Joshi (@jitendrajoshi27), a regular on Twitter is sharing all the memes on the microblogging site.

Here are some on his Twitter timeline (and some from the meme pages):






























