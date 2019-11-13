When Kieron Pollard's Unusual Trick to Avoid Bowling a No-Ball Left Umpire in Splits

Kieron Pollard is a man of many talents.

The new limited-overs West Indian captain has, time and again, displayed antics on the cricket field that have often found him at the centre of attention. Remember when the Mumbai Indians' player hilariously duct-taped his mouth as a response to umpire's warning to stay away from banter as he was trying to unsettle the then RCB opener Chris Gayle during IPL in 2015?

Pollard is back at it again and this time, his quirky ways left the on-field official break into a smile.

What did he do?

It was the third and final ODI between the West Indies and Afghanistan in Lucknow on Monday when Pollard, bowling the 25th over of the first innings, pulled off something cheeky that cricket fans had perhaps never witnessed before.

Pollard, bowling to Asghar Afghan, pulled out of his run-up at the last moment when umpire Durrani signalled a no-ball as the West Indian had clearly overstepped the crease.

Upon hearing the call, the cricketer, known for his street-smart ways, did not release the ball and the umpire had to reverse his decision from no-ball to dead ball.

Those who watched the incident couldn't help but chuckle at Pollard's unique technique to avoid the extra run and delivery.

Meanwhile, chasing Afghanistan's 250, West Indies opener Shai Hope struck an unbeaten century (109*) as the Men in Maroon outplayed Rashid Khan-led side by five wickets to complete a 3-0 series washout. This was the first ODI whitewash registered by West Indies since 2014.

