2-min read

When King Kohli Met Queen Elizabeth Twitter Realised India Has the 'Real' Kohinoor

Seeing 'King' Kohli with Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup reminded Indian Twitter of Kohinoor.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
When King Kohli Met Queen Elizabeth Twitter Realised India Has the 'Real' Kohinoor
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets England cricket captain Eoin Morgan and India captain Virat Kohli during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London. (Image: AP)
Our watch has finally ended. It's May 30 and the ICC Cricket World Cup hosted by England will be the only topic of discussion for the next 45 days among the millions of cricket-crazy fans glued to their screens across the globe.

Ahead of the big tournament, the captains of the 10 teams participating in the World Cup, made a pit stop at the Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in the 1844 Room.

The queen hosted her annual garden party on Wednesday. Dressed in their best attire, all the captains greeted the Queen and Prince Harry before heading for the big clash.




Photographs from the royal meet soon started doing the rounds on the Internet as handshakes and greetings were exchanged. However, one particular photo, that desi fans caught hold of was Team India captain Virat Kohli meeting the Queen.

Royal-Garden-Party-Pictures-10

Seeing Kohli, who is often referred to as "King" by his admirers and critics for his staggering records and impeccable form in all the formats of the game, with the Queen in the same frame made the Twitterati collectively say, "Queen met the King!"













Of course, Koh-i-Noor (Kohinoor) got the special mention. Considered one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, the precious stone was confiscated by the British East India Company from the boy king Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849.

kohinoor

(File image: Getty)

This was when netizens suggested that India still had the "real" Kohinoor - The "Kohlinoor." While several others wanted Kohli to simply bring back the trophy and the diamond.































Yep.




For those who are wondering, back in April, The Supreme Court of India had refused to review its decision against passing any order on reclaiming Kohinoor diamond from the United Kingdom.

As for the World Cup trophy coming back to India, there's a high possibility.
