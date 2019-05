When King Kohli Met Queen Elizabeth Twitter Realised India Has the 'Real' Kohinoor

King Meets The Queen — Vamshi Kiran (@VamshiSSMB) May 29, 2019

King Meets The Queen — Vamshi Kiran (@VamshiSSMB) May 29, 2019

KING meets QUEEN — Sam (@samviratian18) May 29, 2019

King meets queen — hameesha my queen‍♀️ (@Bharath83210235) May 29, 2019

England's Queen ,

with The Kohinoor of India !! pic.twitter.com/qNbR0fQ2RQ — Subhasish (@i_mPups) May 29, 2019

Queen meets Real Kohinoor which she will never get #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/x4dUtrhFRx — Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) May 29, 2019

Queen with Kohinoor of India pic.twitter.com/4PgHdIwtV7 — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) May 29, 2019

English eyeing on another Kohinoor from India.



Bring him back to India safe @BCCI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GyM7eAjNcd — Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) May 29, 2019

The Queen after knowing India has a diamond better than Kohinoor. IT'S KOHLINOOR. pic.twitter.com/9LWn1cXCsz — Manya (@CSKian716) May 29, 2019

"Kohinoor nhi denge chahe trophy le lena" pic.twitter.com/ymWYA51JD1 — Princeeee (@Priiinceeee) May 30, 2019

The Queen after knowing India has a diamond better than Kohinoor. IT'S KOHLINOOR. pic.twitter.com/39cDSUQzW1 — Pavann Jack (@Pavann_Jack) May 30, 2019

कोहिनूर मांग भाई कोहली। — Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) May 29, 2019

Kohinoor maang le — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2019

Queen- Itna hass q rha hai..



Virat- Ma'am ab humpe Kohinoor wala meme banega.. pic.twitter.com/N2SrHX1H5s — Happu S¡πgh ❁ (@daroga_happuu) May 30, 2019

Our watch has finally ended. It's May 30 and the ICC Cricket World Cup hosted by England will be the only topic of discussion for the next 45 days among the millions of cricket-crazy fans glued to their screens across the globe.Ahead of the big tournament, the captains of the 10 teams participating in the World Cup, made a pit stop at the Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in the 1844 Room.The queen hosted her annual garden party on Wednesday. Dressed in their best attire, all the captains greeted the Queen and Prince Harry before heading for the big clash.Photographs from the royal meet soon started doing the rounds on the Internet as handshakes and greetings were exchanged. However, one particular photo, that desi fans caught hold of was Team India captain Virat Kohli meeting the Queen.Seeing Kohli, who is often referred to as "King" by his admirers and critics for his staggering records and impeccable form in all the formats of the game, with the Queen in the same frame made the Twitterati collectively say, "Queen met the King!"Of course, Koh-i-Noor (Kohinoor) got the special mention. Considered one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, the precious stone was confiscated by the British East India Company from the boy king Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849.(File image: Getty)This was when netizens suggested that India still had the "real" Kohinoor - The "Kohlinoor." While several others wanted Kohli to simply bring back the trophy and the diamond.Yep.For those who are wondering, back in April, The Supreme Court of India had refused to review its decision against passing any order on reclaiming Kohinoor diamond from the United Kingdom.As for the World Cup trophy coming back to India, there's a high possibility.