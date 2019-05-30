When King Kohli Met Queen Elizabeth Twitter Realised India Has the 'Real' Kohinoor
Seeing 'King' Kohli with Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup reminded Indian Twitter of Kohinoor.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets England cricket captain Eoin Morgan and India captain Virat Kohli during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London. (Image: AP)
Ahead of the big tournament, the captains of the 10 teams participating in the World Cup, made a pit stop at the Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in the 1844 Room.
The queen hosted her annual garden party on Wednesday. Dressed in their best attire, all the captains greeted the Queen and Prince Harry before heading for the big clash.
The 10 #CWC19 Captains with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/cT42NfuPCv— BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2019
Photographs from the royal meet soon started doing the rounds on the Internet as handshakes and greetings were exchanged. However, one particular photo, that desi fans caught hold of was Team India captain Virat Kohli meeting the Queen.
Seeing Kohli, who is often referred to as "King" by his admirers and critics for his staggering records and impeccable form in all the formats of the game, with the Queen in the same frame made the Twitterati collectively say, "Queen met the King!"
King Meets The Queen— Vamshi Kiran (@VamshiSSMB) May 29, 2019
King Meets The Queen— Vamshi Kiran (@VamshiSSMB) May 29, 2019
KING meets QUEEN— Sam (@samviratian18) May 29, 2019
King meets queen— hameesha my queen♀️ (@Bharath83210235) May 29, 2019
Of course, Koh-i-Noor (Kohinoor) got the special mention. Considered one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, the precious stone was confiscated by the British East India Company from the boy king Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849.
(File image: Getty)
This was when netizens suggested that India still had the "real" Kohinoor - The "Kohlinoor." While several others wanted Kohli to simply bring back the trophy and the diamond.
When you realize India still has the real Kohinoor! #ICCWorldCup2019 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NWV0rJel48— Prateek Juneja (@prateekjuneja26) May 30, 2019
England's Queen ,— Subhasish (@i_mPups) May 29, 2019
with The Kohinoor of India !! pic.twitter.com/qNbR0fQ2RQ
Queen meets Real Kohinoor which she will never get #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/x4dUtrhFRx— Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) May 29, 2019
Queen with Kohinoor of India pic.twitter.com/4PgHdIwtV7— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) May 29, 2019
English eyeing on another Kohinoor from India.— Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) May 29, 2019
Bring him back to India safe @BCCI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GyM7eAjNcd
The Queen after knowing India has a diamond better than Kohinoor. IT'S KOHLINOOR. pic.twitter.com/9LWn1cXCsz— Manya (@CSKian716) May 29, 2019
"Kohinoor nhi denge chahe trophy le lena" pic.twitter.com/ymWYA51JD1— Princeeee (@Priiinceeee) May 30, 2019
The Queen after knowing India has a diamond better than Kohinoor. IT'S KOHLINOOR. pic.twitter.com/39cDSUQzW1— Pavann Jack (@Pavann_Jack) May 30, 2019
कोहिनूर मांग भाई कोहली।— Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) May 29, 2019
Kohinoor maang le— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2019
Yep.
Queen- Itna hass q rha hai..— Happu S¡πgh ❁ (@daroga_happuu) May 30, 2019
Virat- Ma'am ab humpe Kohinoor wala meme banega.. pic.twitter.com/N2SrHX1H5s
For those who are wondering, back in April, The Supreme Court of India had refused to review its decision against passing any order on reclaiming Kohinoor diamond from the United Kingdom.
As for the World Cup trophy coming back to India, there's a high possibility.
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- Alphabet’s Loon Balloons Were Beaming LTE in Peru, Within 48 Hours of The Earthquake
- Not Starstruck: Astronomers are Not Pleased About SpaceX's Shining New Satellites
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s