When Life Gives You Lemon Seeds: Zomato Hates Nimbu Pits in Poha Just as Much as You

Some of the food ingredients are completely unwanted, including elaichi (cardamom) in biryani, dhania (coriander seeds) in any vegetable gravy, or nimbu (lemon) seeds in poha. Though they enhance the taste of the food, we all wish them to get diminished somewhere before reaching our taste buds.

The food delivery company Zomato India seems to share our views. The company recently tweeted on their social media page. The post, shared on the official Twitter account on August 28, comes with a picture alongside the text, “Nimbu (lemon) seeds be like”.

nimbu seeds be like pic.twitter.com/F3ov7uYEtA — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 28, 2020

In the picture, one can see a bowl full of poha, with groundnuts and lemon seeds. However, the lemon seeds are replaced with miniature images of Calvin Candie, a fictional character from the Quentin Tarantino movie Django Unchained. The famous role was played by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The post has received over 3000 likes on the picture. In the following tweet, Zomato India shared another picture, again with DiCaprio. It came with the caption, “Elaichi in biryani looking at this tweet”.

Elaichi in biryani looking at this tweet pic.twitter.com/8NyYPUnjv3 — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 28, 2020

Needless to say, we can relate to this one as well. Here’s what people had to say on the tweet.

Well, this is not the first time when Zomato India had something against nimbu seeds in poha. And why not, we all know how irritating that is.

In the month of June, the food delivery services shared another post, referring to lemon seeds in poha. It reads, “*squeezes nimbu in poha*, seeds: Guess Karo Hum Kahan Hai”. The dialogue is from the multi-starrer film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Here’s what people said then:

Back in May, in a social media post, Zomato compared lemon seeds in poha to the year 2020 in our lives.