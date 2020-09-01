BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

When Life Gives You Lemon Seeds: Zomato Hates Nimbu Pits in Poha Just as Much as You

Hilarious yet relatable meme shared by Zomato on twitter.

Hilarious yet relatable meme shared by Zomato on twitter.

Zomato has also joined among sharing the meme by posting it in their own version of it. The meme is, of course, food-related and again, extremely relatable.

Some of the food ingredients are completely unwanted, including elaichi (cardamom) in biryani, dhania (coriander seeds) in any vegetable gravy, or nimbu (lemon) seeds in poha. Though they enhance the taste of the food, we all wish them to get diminished somewhere before reaching our taste buds.

The food delivery company Zomato India seems to share our views. The company recently tweeted on their social media page. The post, shared on the official Twitter account on August 28, comes with a picture alongside the text, “Nimbu (lemon) seeds be like”.

In the picture, one can see a bowl full of poha, with groundnuts and lemon seeds. However, the lemon seeds are replaced with miniature images of Calvin Candie, a fictional character from the Quentin Tarantino movie Django Unchained. The famous role was played by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The post has received over 3000 likes on the picture. In the following tweet, Zomato India shared another picture, again with DiCaprio. It came with the caption, “Elaichi in biryani looking at this tweet”.

Needless to say, we can relate to this one as well. Here’s what people had to say on the tweet.

Well, this is not the first time when Zomato India had something against nimbu seeds in poha. And why not, we all know how irritating that is.

In the month of June, the food delivery services shared another post, referring to lemon seeds in poha. It reads, “*squeezes nimbu in poha*, seeds: Guess Karo Hum Kahan Hai”. The dialogue is from the multi-starrer film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Here’s what people said then:

Back in May, in a social media post, Zomato compared lemon seeds in poha to the year 2020 in our lives.

Next Story
Loading