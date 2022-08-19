'When OG Doesn't Know He is OG': Nandan Nilekani Left Stumped Over Millennial Term

An interview of Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani with Moneycontrol focussed on issues ranging from the changing landscape of Indian workspaces to the impact of the pandemic on tech and manufacturing sectors. The interview, which is now going viral, however, shows how he didn’t seem too good to catch up on the millennial slang dictionary. It all happened when the journalist took to remark Infosys as the “OG for entrepreneurship in India.” The chairman, visibly confused, halted to decode the term. In fact, Nandan even requested for clarification.

Haha, Coolest moment when @NandanNilekani perplexed by the term OG! When the OG doesn't know he is OG. @chandrarsrikant https://t.co/T4TluJjPnu — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) August 16, 2022

Netizens were stunned at the pause. “Haha, Coolest moment when @NandanNilekani perplexed by the term OG! When the OG doesn’t know he is OG,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “A-g, O-g, lo-g, suno-g my name is Nandan.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Nandan said India is going to have a demographic dividend and will be the only young country in an aging world.

“My fundamental thesis that India is going to have a demographic dividend, that India will be the only young country in an aging world, that China will start aging in 2015-16 is coming true. I think India is in a very, very good position right now,” he said in the interview as the country celebrated 75 years of Independence on Monday.

“Because of the demographic dividend, you will have more working age people than either old people or young people.

And once you have that, automatically, it will lead to economic growth, provided you create enough jobs for them. So, we have to execute on that. But if we can create enough jobs for them, then we’ll have many, many years and even decades of economic growth, which will then lead to better lifestyles, reduction of poverty, people becoming wealthier, and so on. So, I think there’s a whole economic growth story,” Nilekani said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here