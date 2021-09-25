When Princess Diana Wore the Same Sweatshirt to Foil Paparazzi Pictures

It is no secret Princess Diana was British paparazzi’s obsession and wherever she went, she was surrounded by photographers. Being one of the iconic figures of British pop culture, Diana was also one of the fashion icons who never failed to impress the paparazzi. Aware of this fact, Diana once came up with an ingenious idea to leave the paparazzi frustrated. The Princess of Wales was a frequent visitor at Chelsea Harbour Club gym where she used to work out. However, whenever she used to visit the gym, she was welcomed by a group of paparazzi eager to photograph British royalty in her gym wear. Diana was obviously uncomfortable with this much attention being paid to her as her pictures from the gym were sold to tabloids and magazines. Hence, to kill the curiosity of the paparazzi, Diana devised one of the most impressive plans.

She made use of one of the most common and ordinary sweatshirts that was given to her by Virgin impresario Sir Richard Branson. The sweatshirt bore the Virgin company’s iconic logo. Diana decided to wear that sweatshirt every day to enter and leave the Harbour Club. By wearing the same dull piece of clothing every time she arrived for her workout session at the gym, Diana was ensuring that the eager paparazzi got essentially the same shot of her. This, in turn, also denied the paparazzi any new and saleable shots of her to tabloids and magazines.

Diana had gifted the sweatshirt to her longtime personal trainer and friend Jenni Rivett.The iconic Virgin sweatshirt worn by the late Princess Diana was later auctioned in 2019. An anonymous bidder from a collector based in California had bought the sweatshirt for $53,532 (Rs 39,51,234).

Branson had also tweeted a congratulatory message when the iconic sweatshirt was sold in auction in 2019.

Well done to the lucky winner of the auction for Princess Diana’s @VirginAtlantic jumper. I hope the sweatshirt brings you as much joy as her friendship did for me https://t.co/1lXlxR2uz0 #VirginFamily pic.twitter.com/CX1FDLxU20— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 13, 2019

