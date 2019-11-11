Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

When R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Bowled a Googly During His #AskAsh Twitter Session

Ashwin had a light-hearted Twitter session with his fans on Sunday when his wife, Prithi Ashwin, casually slipped in an important yet cheeky question.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
When R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Bowled a Googly During His #AskAsh Twitter Session
File image of Ravichandran Ashwin / AP.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was recently moved from IPL team Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals, had a fun #AskAsh session on Twitter on Sunday where the bowler spilled some beans about his life.

From choosing one legend from the never-ending Rafael Nadal Vs Roger Federer debate to discussing his future plans as a cricket commentator to recalling his favourite IPL wicket, Ashwin was barraged with interesting questions one after another.

But perhaps the cheekiest one came from none other than his wife, Prithi Ashwin, who casually joined the #AskAsh session to ask her husband about their wedding anniversary plans.

To which Ashwin promptly responded by saying:

But no Aswhin interaction is ever complete without a mention about Mankading, right? When a fan asked Ashwin about his views on Mankading, the bowler had a very sneaky response.

For the unversed, earlier this year, during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Punjab captain Ashwin had caused a huge stir amongst the cricket fraternity when he dismissed Royals' batsman Jos Buttler by 'Mankading' him.

Ashwin, on sensing that Buttler was backing up too far, paused during his action and removed the bails from the non-strikers' end. Buttler was left bemused and angry. The on-field umpire went upstairs and ‘Out’ signal flashed on the big screen.

The rare method to dismiss the batsman left Twitterati divided over the "spirit of the game." Ashwin, who was within his rights to dismiss Buttler in a rare fashion, backed himself after the incident. "It is there in the rules of the game. I don't know where the understanding of the spirit of the game comes from because quite naturally if it's there in the rules, it's there."

Meanwhile, #AskAsh session wasn't just about Mankading. Here are some other fun questions that fans came up with during the light-hearted interaction with the bowler.

When someone asked about Ashwin's first salary and what he did with it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram