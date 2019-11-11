When R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Bowled a Googly During His #AskAsh Twitter Session
Ashwin had a light-hearted Twitter session with his fans on Sunday when his wife, Prithi Ashwin, casually slipped in an important yet cheeky question.
File image of Ravichandran Ashwin / AP.
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was recently moved from IPL team Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals, had a fun #AskAsh session on Twitter on Sunday where the bowler spilled some beans about his life.
From choosing one legend from the never-ending Rafael Nadal Vs Roger Federer debate to discussing his future plans as a cricket commentator to recalling his favourite IPL wicket, Ashwin was barraged with interesting questions one after another.
But perhaps the cheekiest one came from none other than his wife, Prithi Ashwin, who casually joined the #AskAsh session to ask her husband about their wedding anniversary plans.
wedding anniversary plans tell now #AskAsh #ThatThatManThatThatProblem https://t.co/0v9kPrzlD7— Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) November 10, 2019
To which Ashwin promptly responded by saying:
See you in Indore😂😂 https://t.co/K7ZU8mam0Y— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019
But no Aswhin interaction is ever complete without a mention about Mankading, right? When a fan asked Ashwin about his views on Mankading, the bowler had a very sneaky response.
U mean run outs?— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019
For the unversed, earlier this year, during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Punjab captain Ashwin had caused a huge stir amongst the cricket fraternity when he dismissed Royals' batsman Jos Buttler by 'Mankading' him.
Butler is a fantastic cricketer.— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019
Ashwin, on sensing that Buttler was backing up too far, paused during his action and removed the bails from the non-strikers' end. Buttler was left bemused and angry. The on-field umpire went upstairs and ‘Out’ signal flashed on the big screen.
The rare method to dismiss the batsman left Twitterati divided over the "spirit of the game." Ashwin, who was within his rights to dismiss Buttler in a rare fashion, backed himself after the incident. "It is there in the rules of the game. I don't know where the understanding of the spirit of the game comes from because quite naturally if it's there in the rules, it's there."
Meanwhile, #AskAsh session wasn't just about Mankading. Here are some other fun questions that fans came up with during the light-hearted interaction with the bowler.
Hussey.. Michael Hussey.— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019
My first wicket at Chepauk for CSK. Adam Gilchrist (b. Ashwin)— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019
Watch a lot of movies, and I have a massive humour bone that ppl don’t associate with cos of my on field focused image.— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019
Mcg!— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019
When someone asked about Ashwin's first salary and what he did with it.
I gave it to my mom..— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019
