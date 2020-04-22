BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

When Sachin Tendulkar Had to Remind ICC About His Achievement for #MeAt20 Challenge

When Sachin Tendulkar Had to Remind ICC About His Achievement for #MeAt20 Challenge

Tendulkar bowled three dot balls to Allan Donald, there was a run out as the Eden Gardens descended into pandemonium, Brian McMillan failed to get a boundary off the last delivery and India won by 2 runs.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Share this:

Sachin Tendulkar is mostly remembered for his batting exploits during his career.

However the maestro was no pushover with the ball in hand and has bowled plenty of crucial spells which have led India to victory.

While everyone was celebrating the new social media #MeAt20, ICC posted about Tendulkar's batting records when he was 20 years old. The former captain had also bowled a match-winning last over for India in an ODI against South Africa by the time he was 20, he reminded ICC.

“Also bowled a fun last over in a semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Gardens! What a high pressure match that was,” Sachin said.

Tendulkar was referring to the semifinal vs South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup, where captain Mohammed Azharuddin took a chance by throwing the ball to him with six required off the last over.

Tendulkar bowled three dot balls to Allan Donald, there was a run out as the Eden Gardens descended into pandemonium, Brian McMillan failed to get a boundary off the last delivery and India won by 2 runs.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres