When Sachin Tendulkar Had to Remind ICC About His Achievement for #MeAt20 Challenge

Sachin Tendulkar is mostly remembered for his batting exploits during his career.

However the maestro was no pushover with the ball in hand and has bowled plenty of crucial spells which have led India to victory.

While everyone was celebrating the new social media #MeAt20, ICC posted about Tendulkar's batting records when he was 20 years old. The former captain had also bowled a match-winning last over for India in an ODI against South Africa by the time he was 20, he reminded ICC.

Also bowled a fun last over in a semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Gardens! What a high pressure match that was, @ICC! #MeAt20 https://t.co/7pQPPIIsZ9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2020

“Also bowled a fun last over in a semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Gardens! What a high pressure match that was,” Sachin said.

Tendulkar was referring to the semifinal vs South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup, where captain Mohammed Azharuddin took a chance by throwing the ball to him with six required off the last over.

Tendulkar bowled three dot balls to Allan Donald, there was a run out as the Eden Gardens descended into pandemonium, Brian McMillan failed to get a boundary off the last delivery and India won by 2 runs.