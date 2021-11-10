When Shah Rukh Khan 'Photobombed' Malala and Her Husband Asser Malik's Photo

Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai took to social media to announce her wedding with Asser Malik in a small ceremony in central England’s Birmingham. In a tweet, the 24-year-old activist said, “Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead." Malala was 15 when she was shot by the Taliban in Pakistan for speaking up for the right of girls to be educated. She and her family relocated to Birmingham after she recovered from near-fatal injuries. Later, she went on to become the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 17 and is now a leading human rights campaigner. Ever since Malala announced her marriage, a lot of people and well-wishers on social media are curious to know more about her husband Asser. While the Internet users were doing their detective work, a tweet made by Asser resurfaced where he and Malala were seen with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

In the tweet dating back to July 12, 2021, Asser wished Malala on her 24th birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course." Asser and Malala can be seen posing for an image with a large cut-out of SRK with them. From Asser’s tweet, it can be assumed that like most of us, the newly-wed couple is a fan of King Khan.

Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala 🌟 @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course. pic.twitter.com/kSFBgSqzVz— Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2021

According to reports, Asser has been working for the sports industry. His LinkedIn page says that he’s a ‘General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board’, and has shared many pictures from various cricket events on his Instagram page.

As per a report in HollywoodLife, although it’s not clear for how long Asser and Malala have known each other as both have been private about their relationship on their Instagram, the couple seems to have known each other since June 2019. Asser shared a group selfie on his Instagram of himself cheering for Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK, and Malala was with him, and he tagged her in the caption, the report stated.

