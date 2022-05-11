When Steve Jobs Introduced iPod in 2001 and Changed the Music Industry

As Apple stops manufacturing iPod, fans of the product are revisiting the video of Steve Jobs introducing the device to the world. The iPod was launched 20 years ago and became a symbol for people who love to listen to music on-the-go. The Apple co-founder is seen talking about the product at an Apple music event in 2001. “Music is a part of everyonne’s life, music has been around forever," Jobs can be heard saying. “No one has really found the recipe yet for digital music and we think not only can we find a recipe but we think the Apple brand is going to be fantastic because people trust it," he said introducing the iPod.

Watch the video here:

“iPod is an mp3 music player has CD quality music and it plays all of the popular open formats of digital music - mp3, mp3 variable, bitrate, WAV and AIFF - but the biggest thing about iPod is it holds a thousand songs," Jobs adds during the event.

Apple iPods were one of the hottest gadgets in the market in the 2000s until the company replaced the product lineup with the more advanced iPhones. The original iPod was launched on October 23, 2001, and it could store over 1,000 songs and offered 10-hour music playback. The last iPod, the iPod touch (7th generation), was introduced on May 28, 2019, and it came with Apple’s A10 Fusion chip. This mighty chipset unlocked immersive augmented reality experiences and Group FaceTime.

Apple says that customers can still buy Apple iPods, mainly the iPod touch (7th generation) until stocks last. Honestly, buying an iPod in 2022 does not make sense, but if you’re one of those who like to store a part of tech history, this is your chance.

At this point, the official Apple India website is still selling the iPod touch (7th generation) in six colours - Pink, Blue, Gold, Product RED, Space Grey, and Silver.

