'When Sunday Feels Like Monday': Smriti Irani Perfectly Captures the Mood With this Minion Video

Smriti Irani, current Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, is one of those politicians who is quite active social media. She enjoys a huge following on Twitter and Instagram. Besides keeping her followers updated about her work life, she sometimes shares funny posts on social media.

Irani on Sunday put out a clip of a scene from the animated movie Despicable Me 2, featuring Gru and two Minions on Instagram. The scene shows the minions asking the Gru, an angry character from the film, to keep oaring a boat.

The tweet seems to be aimed at sending a message to netizens that next Sunday will fall in 2021.

This year caused much destruction due to COVID-19 . People lost their jobs and loved ones. All business activities had come to a grinding halt. She seems to have given a hope to her followers through her post. The post has garnered more than 78K views. Many netizens have also commented on the post.

A user wrote that he is hopeful that people will be relieved of unexpected burdens imposed by 2020. Some of her followers appreciated the minister for sharing such a motivating post. A few people dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

The minister over a week ago put out another minion video on Instagram to express how she feels about Sunday. The caption of the video reads, "When Sunday feels like a Monday and looks like a Tuesday pretends to be a Wednesday hankers after a Thursday hopes to be a Friday postures like a Saturday but is #just #sunday."

Then, as the clip progresses, blaring of a fire alarm is heard and two minions with names Zohr (Smriti's son) and Shanelle (Smriti's stepdaughter) running inside a room and carrying a water nozzle to douse the fire, can be seen.The two minions are followed by a third one with Smriti's name tag. The third minion comes in at a leisurely pace with a siren. The video shows the first minion breaking the table and the second one trying its best to control the situation.

The minister in the clip has compared her husband Zubin Irani to Gru, who is shown taking the siren away from Smriti and walking off. There is also a fourth minion in the video labelled as Zoe, the minister's daughter. Zoe is seen calming her mother down