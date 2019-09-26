When Beatles' Paul McCartney Snuck into a Movie Hall to Watch 'Yesterday'

From sneakily getting into the cinema to sharing his recurring dreams about John Lennon, Sir James Paul McCartney appeared in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to share his thoughts on the recently released movie, Yesterday directed by Danny Boyle.

The movie, which was released in late June, pays a tribute to the historic English-rock band The Beatles and comically creates a world where a struggling musician wakes up to find that The Beatles never existed.

Colbert describes the movie as "a world where Something vaguely magical happens and there is this only one man in the entire planet who knows The Beatles catalogue inside his head — The Beatles never existed — he is something of a failed musician and he starts doing Beatles songs and people go like 'What is that!'."

On being asked whether he had watched the movie yet, McCartney revealed that avoiding the official screening as offered to him he and his wife Nancy just "crept inside the cinema" in disguise wearing a hat and a pair of shades.

While seated in the back-row of the cinema, McCartney had a good time giggling when someone from the audience said "Paul McCartney, the greatest songwriter."

He is often amazed at his fame and the audience's reaction, because McCartney still believes himself to be the "little kid who grew up in Liverpool," which is trapped inside this body that has suddenly grown up.

The former Beatles band member said the movie "was a pretty good plug" for him.

As the 30-minute talk advanced, McCartney touched upon the impact of his mother's loss and the loss of his friend John Lennon on his music.

Paul lost his mother when he was 14 and having a younger brother and losing a parent at that young age "wasn't easy". John lost his mother at the age of 17. The mutual experience helped them bond over music.

He said that the death of his mother and John didn't affect his music until "later years."

The 1965-song breakthrough song Yesterday, after which the movie has been titled, had come to McCartney in his "dreams."

“I woke up one morning and there was this tune in my head, and I happened to have a piano by my bed,” he said.

He recalls not being able to identify this tune, may be of those tunes "his dad may have played."

He went around asking his friends and producer whether any of them could be familiar with it, but unable to get any concrete response even after a couple of weeks, he "decided" the tune was his to play.

"Why she had to go I don't know she wouldn't say I said something wrong, now I long for yesterday..." and that's where McCartney realised it could have been "his mom, may be" he "doesn't know, it didn't mean to be but it could be."

Lennon was the first friend he walked up to when Yesterday's tune had first played in his mind. Paul also revealed that he often dreams about Lennon and "they’re always good.”

“I love it when people revisit you in your dreams. So, I often have band dreams and they’re crazy. I’m often with John and just talking about doing something and I come to get my bass ready to play and it’s covered in sticky tape. You know, dreams! So, I’m picking all this stuff off, trying to talk to him,” he explained

Looking at a very "special picture" of him and John, McCartney said, “That photo, when I saw that, it’s like, ‘Yes, we were friends,'”.

The Beatles broke up in 1969, few years after the release of Yesterday and often then he was portrayed as the "villain" for the split. Unable to recall when was the picture taken, he credits the picture to have helped him overcome a lot of backlash faced due to it.

Paul goes on to explain, "We had a kind of bond that we both knew about, we knew that feeling."

The picture always reminds him of them working together and "how cool it was".

