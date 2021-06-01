buzz

2-MIN READ

WATCH: When This Man Set World Record by Jumping 25000 ft without Parachute

Skydiver sets world record in old viral video. (Credit: Twitter)

On June 30, 2016, veteran American skydiver Luke Aikins made history by being the first person to jump 25,000 feet (7600 meters) above sea level without a parachute.

On June 30, 2016, veteran American skydiver Luke Aikins made history by being the first person to jump 25,000 feet (7600 meters) above sea level without a parachute. The world was left shocked when the daredevil took this giant leap of faith with an aim to land on a net just 100 feet squared.

Internet users are revisiting the shocking footage of the stunt called ‘Heaven Sent,’ showing the then 42-year-old Aikins, rolling down from a pane and freefalling into a 30 by 30 m net structure softly, dubbed as ‘Fly Trap.’

The deadly stunt was carried out in the Californian deserts as a crowd of anxious spectators held their breath for two-and-a-half-minute freefall which ended with a soft landing.

Unlike usual stunts which are recorded and shared later, Aikins, a serious skydiver and a BASE jumper decided to broadcast the stunt on live television and it was aired by Fox network during an hourlong special.

After the breath-taking landing on the Fly Trap, Aikins, climbed out the net, cheering and hugged his wife, Monica, as he broke the Guinness World Record for highest skydive without a parachute or even a wingsuit.

Twitter users can’t get enough of the astonishing footage and have made it viral once again. ‘Absolute Bonkers,’ captioned a netizen while sharing the video on May 31.

The astounding stunt has captivated netizen’s attention as their jaw-dropped witnessing the footage and racked up more than 3 million views and over 30, 000 likes.

A user was impressed and emphasised on his Aikin’s flip right before landing.

While another commented that some people are wired differently.

A person wrote a hilarious comment stating that he got dizzy while going to 12th floor of his building.

Aikins had been preparing for the jump for two years and had performed 18,000 parachute jumps previously. Aikins, a third-generation skydiver, was ordered to wear a parachute by Screen Actors Guild but minutes before the drop, the requirement was lifted and the rest is history.

first published:June 01, 2021, 15:03 IST