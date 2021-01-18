When Washington Sundar's Sensational 'No Look' Six Against Australia Reminded Everyone of Dhoni

"Sundar's head was down even after such a successful shot. Shows good upbringing and manners."

The Brisbane Test being played at the Gabba saw heroic scenes on day 3 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia when youngsters Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur showed immense character, keeping the visitors very much in the hunt for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The duo put up a resolute stand of crucial 123 runs among them, as the historic seventh-wicket partnership helped India inch closer to the host's first innings score of 369. While Sundar added an invaluable score of 62, Thakur contributed 67 with the bat. The players, new to the Test circuit, made Gabba their own and helped India to a total of 336, reducing the gap between the two teams to 33.

Their partnership was hailed widely by cricketers and fans alike on social media but it was perhaps a cheeky six by Sundar that became one of the biggest highlights of Sunday.

With the India total reading 309-7 and Nathan Lyon in the attack, Sundar launched one of his deliveries for a clean six over the mid-on region.

Watch the ball till the end? Na, smash the ball into the stands without looking! Incredible from Washington Sundar.pic.twitter.com/dzIB7h0bNl — CricketNext (@cricketnext) January 17, 2021

The shot, as clean as a whistle, became all the more special as Sundar did not bother to look as the ball left his bat, giving everyone a glimpse of a perfect "no-look" maximum.

No-look shot from Sundar Sits down to a tossed up delivery, connects it so well that he doesn’t even look at it sailing over #AUSvIND #SaddaPunjab — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 17, 2021

A no-look six from Washington Sundar Brought back some memories from a special knock of 88* (38) in Sharjah No prizes for guessing who the batsman was - 315/7 (104)#AUSvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 17, 2021

Sundar Washington just hit a six and he didn't even bother lifting his head to see where it went. @Sundarwashi5 #INDvAUS — vikas gosain (@vikgosain) January 17, 2021

Washington Sundar's head position while hitting Nathan Lyon for a SIX. Just reflects his confidence now and how much he's loving to take on the Aussie bowlers. pic.twitter.com/v5aHiLGlSd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2021

Did we just see a no look ‘Spiceman’ six from Washington Sundar? Woahh! #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS — Tanish Chugh (@TanishChugh3) January 17, 2021

Washington Sundar’s follow through after hitting that six. The disrespect — Vishu (@Gaddadaari) January 17, 2021

Sundar’s head was down even after such a successful shot. Shows good upbringing and manners. #INDvsAUS #washingtonsundar — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 17, 2021

No look six from Sundar!Even the Aussies couldn't look at it. — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 17, 2021

Sundar's "swag" reminded cricket fans of Andre Fletcher.

Of course, the "no-look" six also existed in the cricket books of veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and MSD fans brought it back to life after watching Sundar giving the shot his personal touch.

What a six by Washington Sundar off Lyon! Outstanding power hitting technique shown there. Didn't even look at the ball, the head remained absolutely still. Reminded me of Dhoni's six at Christchurch off Grant Elliot in the 2009 Ind-NZ ODI series. #INDvAUS — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 17, 2021

The Dhoni'sh attitude after monstrous SIX. Vera level Washington Sundar #INDvAUS — Vinod Kumar S (@thevinodzz) January 17, 2021

Washington Sundar reminding me Dhoni. #AusvInd — Rushank (@OkayRushi) January 17, 2021

this 'no look' six by washington sundar reminds me of that one six by MS Dhoni vs NewZealand!! #AUSvIND — ShahWaleed Butt (@ShahwaleedButt) January 17, 2021

Here's the six by Dhoni against the Kiwis in case you need a refresher:

Meanwhile, the hosts have taken a lead of over 275 runs against India in their second innings on day 4. You can catch all the live updates and action here.