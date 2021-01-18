News18 Logo

When Washington Sundar's Sensational 'No Look' Six Against Australia Reminded Everyone of Dhoni

Twitter screengrab.

Washington Sundar launched one of Nathan Lyon's deliveries for a clean six over the mid-on region on day 3 of the Gabba Test against Australia. Called a 'no-look' six, the shot instantly reminded cricket fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Sundar's head was down even after such a successful shot. Shows good upbringing and manners."

The Brisbane Test being played at the Gabba saw heroic scenes on day 3 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia when youngsters Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur showed immense character, keeping the visitors very much in the hunt for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The duo put up a resolute stand of crucial 123 runs among them, as the historic seventh-wicket partnership helped India inch closer to the host's first innings score of 369. While Sundar added an invaluable score of 62, Thakur contributed 67 with the bat. The players, new to the Test circuit, made Gabba their own and helped India to a total of 336, reducing the gap between the two teams to 33.

Their partnership was hailed widely by cricketers and fans alike on social media but it was perhaps a cheeky six by Sundar that became one of the biggest highlights of Sunday.

With the India total reading 309-7 and Nathan Lyon in the attack, Sundar launched one of his deliveries for a clean six over the mid-on region.

The shot, as clean as a whistle, became all the more special as Sundar did not bother to look as the ball left his bat, giving everyone a glimpse of a perfect "no-look" maximum.

Sundar's "swag" reminded cricket fans of Andre Fletcher.

Of course, the "no-look" six also existed in the cricket books of veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and MSD fans brought it back to life after watching Sundar giving the shot his personal touch.

Here's the six by Dhoni against the Kiwis in case you need a refresher:

Meanwhile, the hosts have taken a lead of over 275 runs against India in their second innings on day 4. You can catch all the live updates and action here.


