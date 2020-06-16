'When We Sleep, Virus Sleeps': Pakistan Politician Has a Strange Solution to Fight Coronavirus

As the new novel coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, over 7.9 million people have been affected by it.

In India itself, the toll has reached over 3.3 lakhs - making it the fourth most affected country in the world. But even as the pandemic continues transmission, there have been several strange solutions on how one can tackle the highly infectious disease. An Assam BJP MLA had advocated for the use of cow urine and cow dung to cure the disease, and the President of All India Hindu Mahasabha had said that eating only vegetarian food would curb the spread of the disease.

Now, a Pakistani lawmaker has said that "when you sleep, the virus also sleeps," in a video which went viral on social media.

In a clip shared by journalist Naila Inaya, Pakistani lawmaker Fazal-ur-Rahman and current president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Assembly of Islamic Scholars, can be heard making the bizzare claim.

"The more you sleep, the virus will also be sleeping. It'll not harm you. If it(the virus) sleeps when you are sleeping, then it also dies when you die."

The video certainly seemed to wake Twitter up.

While this can be summed up in one single Rajinikanth meme of 'This is beyond science,' this isn't the only instance.

In Pakistan, politicians have been the source of fake news when it came to coronavirus. Early March, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that coronavirus is much like the flu and that you will get better. In June, Pakistan's Governor of Sindh, called the coronavirus lockdown 'a fashion symbol.' The governor of Pakistan's Punjab region had also suggested drinking hot water will move the virus from your lungs to your stomach, where it would die.

