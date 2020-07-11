'When You Accidentally Type' Meme is a Hit on Twitter and We Can't Stop Laughing

Social media is a fun place most of the times with creative challenges and memes. Some of these can even make you laugh at some of the most difficult times in your life. One of the latest meme trends that has been attracting all the attention on social media is ‘When You Accidentally Type’.







The trend started with the K-Pop fans, who collaborated on different expressions of their favorite singers and artists to make the meme. However, as any other social media meme, it has now received many variations.







So, what do you think happens when we accidentally use the hand over forehead emoji while typing haha emojis in a queue? Well, it reminds some people of Kangana Ranaut's character from the movie Queen.







When you accidentally type "" pic.twitter.com/zI87CYGaQ1 — Anushka Nayak (@ekpalkajeenaa) July 10, 2020

Here is a collaboration of BTS singer Jimin's expression, making for a perfect meme.







“when you accidentally type ” jimin (bts) laughing and twirling

pic.twitter.com/lFxJs0EWBb — kpop reaction videos (@kpopreaccvids) July 6, 2020

And here are some more K-pop memes, as the trend originally started:







when you accidentally type “” pic.twitter.com/nVAd6JxaTf — carmen⁷ | arsd (@yahooyoongi) July 7, 2020

“when you accidentally type ‍❤️‍‍”, jungkook and jimin (bts) smiling and laughing pic.twitter.com/X1TbD0tEu0 — kpop reaction videos (@kpopreaccvids) July 6, 2020





When you accidentally type pic.twitter.com/PqSD322RjM — Dwaekki (@pytsana) July 3, 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) also had their share of fun with the new meme, replacing the trophy emoticon with the winning picture of their team.







When you accidentally type pic.twitter.com/DAqqOSM4dm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 10, 2020





And when Sachin Tendulkar replaces GOAT:







When you accidentally type pic.twitter.com/VTDjnB0yGt — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 10, 2020





Another IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) did not stay behind in showing off their creativity, replacing the bomb with one of the best shots, while as cool as ice meant Kane Williamson.







When you accidentally type pic.twitter.com/7zQtkHpYz2 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/SunRisers/status/1281580178318036994







Here are some other noteworthy memes, you can't take your eyes away from:







When you accidentally type "⚰️" pic.twitter.com/tseCksfkTo — Light (Do Watch Dil Bechara❤️) (@4d_sociopath) July 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/AksharPathak/status/1281426097780006914







