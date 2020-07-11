BUZZ

'When You Accidentally Type' Meme is a Hit on Twitter and We Can't Stop Laughing

The trend started with the K-Pop fans, who collaborated on different expressions of their favorite singers and artists to make the meme.

Social media is a fun place most of the times with creative challenges and memes. Some of these can even make you laugh at some of the most difficult times in your life. One of the latest meme trends that has been attracting all the attention on social media is ‘When You Accidentally Type’.


The trend started with the K-Pop fans, who collaborated on different expressions of their favorite singers and artists to make the meme. However, as any other social media meme, it has now received many variations.


So, what do you think happens when we accidentally use the hand over forehead emoji while typing haha emojis in a queue? Well, it reminds some people of Kangana Ranaut’s character from the movie Queen.



Here is a collaboration of BTS singer Jimin’s expression, making for a perfect meme.


And here are some more K-pop memes, as the trend originally started:



Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) also had their share of fun with the new meme, replacing the trophy emoticon with the winning picture of their team.




And when Sachin Tendulkar replaces GOAT:




Another IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) did not stay behind in showing off their creativity, replacing the bomb with one of the best shots, while as cool as ice meant Kane Williamson.



https://twitter.com/SunRisers/status/1281580178318036994


Here are some other noteworthy memes, you can’t take your eyes away from:



https://twitter.com/AksharPathak/status/1281426097780006914




