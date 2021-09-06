CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Where are the Haters?' Kohli Fans Flood Internet to Crown the 'GOAT Captain'
3-MIN READ

'Where are the Haters?' Kohli Fans Flood Internet to Crown the 'GOAT Captain'

Virat Kohli received Internet love after stunning victory against England in the fourth Test. (Twitter screenshot)

Team India led by Virat Kohli won the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs to take a lead of 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England.

You can love him, you can hate him, but you can’t ignore Virat Kohli. Such is the aura of the Indian skipper that even when his bat isn’t talking in hundreds, his on-field presence is. Kohli, who is often in the centre of social media storm- be it him being trolled for his “bizarre" explanation to exclude Ravichandran Ashwin from the squad playing the fourth Test against England or simply his over-the-top antics on the cricket field- Kohli pretty much is open to criticism and love that run parallelly with cricket fans in India.

Monday, however, was rather a fulfilling day for the Indian leader after his team beat England in the fourth Test match by a resounding 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in a five-match series. India, who lost their last Test match quite heavily, came back really strong in the game.

England had resumed the fifth and final day strongly placed at 77 without loss and even though they lost a couple of wickets in the first session, they had moved to 131/2 and looked good to draw the Test. But pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/27) and spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/50) turned the game on its head. England went from 141/2 to 147/6 and were eventually bundled out for 210.

Indian bowlers received love far and wide for the pitch that was called “road" by many, a surface to cruise one, had bumps throughout the way for the hosts.

But it wasn’t just the Indian bowling attack that earned the praise from viewers. Kohli fans then united on the microblogging site Twitter to remind the “haters" that, he was, in fact, the “GOAT captain" in their eyes after the emphatic Oval win.

Earlier, India batted long and deep, posting 466 in their second innings after being bundled out for 191. England were given a target of 368 to claim the Test.

first published:September 06, 2021, 22:13 IST