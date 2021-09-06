'Where are the Haters?' Kohli Fans Flood Internet to Crown the 'GOAT Captain'

You can love him, you can hate him, but you can’t ignore Virat Kohli. Such is the aura of the Indian skipper that even when his bat isn’t talking in hundreds, his on-field presence is. Kohli, who is often in the centre of social media storm- be it him being trolled for his “bizarre" explanation to exclude Ravichandran Ashwin from the squad playing the fourth Test against England or simply his over-the-top antics on the cricket field- Kohli pretty much is open to criticism and love that run parallelly with cricket fans in India.

Monday, however, was rather a fulfilling day for the Indian leader after his team beat England in the fourth Test match by a resounding 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in a five-match series. India, who lost their last Test match quite heavily, came back really strong in the game.

England had resumed the fifth and final day strongly placed at 77 without loss and even though they lost a couple of wickets in the first session, they had moved to 131/2 and looked good to draw the Test. But pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/27) and spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/50) turned the game on its head. England went from 141/2 to 147/6 and were eventually bundled out for 210.

Indian bowlers received love far and wide for the pitch that was called “road" by many, a surface to cruise one, had bumps throughout the way for the hosts.

But it wasn’t just the Indian bowling attack that earned the praise from viewers. Kohli fans then united on the microblogging site Twitter to remind the “haters" that, he was, in fact, the “GOAT captain" in their eyes after the emphatic Oval win.

Always Remember Two Rules in Cricket :1.Never Ever Doubt Kohli Captaincy 2. Dont Forget Rule 1 GOAT Captain pic.twitter.com/1klGyqqXsr — Tuck Ganesh (@71stwhenVK) September 6, 2021

Indian test Indian test Team under Team under Virat kohlis Dhonis Captaincy Captaincy pic.twitter.com/AZsODLuiJS— Balu (@Baluvirat183) September 6, 2021

Virat Kohli's Masterclass Captaincy:•After Lunch he brought Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Jadeja - Both Picked 2-2 wickets. •Then he gives the ball to Shardul Thakur and Shardul gets Joe Root. •Now last over before Tea Break he gives the ball Umesh Yadav and Umesh gets Woakes. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 6, 2021

INDIA WON THE TEST MATCH IN OVAL AFTER 50 YEARS UNDER CAPTAINCY OF KING VIRAT KOHLI ❤️@imVkohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/zp7xAH1XNO— RCB Army Telugu™ (@RCBTeluguArmy) September 6, 2021

Let’s talk About Captaincy After all the flak he received in this test he has led brilliantly.. changes were good, planning was brilliant, field placements were accurate. Delaying new ball also workedYou’ve criticised him a lot But the guy deserves appreciation now @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ohAYEftbkW — (@UsthaddVirat) September 6, 2021

God level Captaincy Best ever Test captain of team India pic.twitter.com/yHg3M0FHab — #SHEKHAWAT (@Shekhaw75103702) September 6, 2021

Credit goes to Captain Virat Kohli. After lunch he brought Ravindra Jadeja and other end Jasprit Bumrah, both picked 2-2 wickets. Brilliant Captaincy Virat Kohli as well. #INDvENG— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 6, 2021

What a captaincy. The greatest test captain ever pic.twitter.com/3MnFhCwzFn— Sumer veera Viratian (@SumerViratian) September 6, 2021

Virat Kohli becomes the first Asian captain to win 3 Tests against England in England.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 6, 2021

Virat Kohli's Captaincy career in Test :Matches: 65Won: 38Lost: 13#ENGvIND — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar4800) September 6, 2021

Earlier, India batted long and deep, posting 466 in their second innings after being bundled out for 191. England were given a target of 368 to claim the Test.

