3-min read

'Where Art Thou?' Romeo, The World's Loneliest Frog, Just Found His Juliet

This may not be your average Shakespearean play, but the world's loneliest frog Romeo just found his Juliet.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 20, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Ever find dating difficult? This frog spent the last ten years all alone in an aquarium before he found his mate.

Romeo, a Sehuencas water frog was captured ten years ago and spent this past decade in Bolivia's Cochabamba Natural History Museum alone, making unanswered mating calls. Worried that he may be the last of his species, staff biologists had for long been trying to find him a mate.

However, the attempts remained futile. The worried authorities even resorted to making a a Match.com profile for the lovelorn frog on Valentine's day last year.

However, much like all great love stories, Romeo's took a long time coming. And almost as a reward for this long wait, scientists have found more of his kind. During a recent expedition to a Bolivian cloud forest, Global Wildlife Conservation and the Museo de Historia Alcide d'Orbigny rediscovered the Sehuencas water frog and rescued five – three males and two females – to bring into a conservation breeding program. One of them has been christened 'Juliet.'

However, to prevent a tragic Shakespearean ending to the amphibian Romeo and Juliet, (spoiler: the literary duo die in the end,) the frogs have temporarily been kept apart.

The freshly rescued frogs are still being kept in quarantine, to get them adjusted to their new home, and to test them for chytridiomycosis, an infectious disease that has claimed a large number of the wild amphibian lives.

Romeo and Juliet may not have gone on whatever the frog-equivalent of a 'first date' is yet, but Romeo is excited.

Romeo who has his own Twitter account, where he's already posting news about finding his Juliet, has turned into a veritable star overnight.







The frogs have displayed contrasting personalities so far. “Romeo is really calm and relaxed and doesn’t move a whole lot,” said Camacho Badini, "Juliet," she added, is “really energetic, she swims a lot and she eats a lot and sometimes she tries to escape.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the world was busy hoping the hapless Romeo may finally have found true love.













Or, at least, some were.











While this may not improve the situation with your Tinder matches, it is a reassuring thought that maybe there is love out there for all of us, no matter how long it takes. The bard must be smiling in his grave.

